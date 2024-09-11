Loop 101 widening project meeting scheduled on Sept. 19 in Glendale

PHOENIX – A public meeting about the upcoming project to widen Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) between Interstate 17 and 75th Avenue is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 19, in Glendale.

The Arizona Department of Transportation will host the meeting to provide information about construction that will add a new lane in each direction and other improvements along Loop 101 west of I-17. Work is scheduled to start Sept. 27. The project will take approximately two-and-a-half years to complete.

The Loop 101 project meeting is scheduled as follows:

When : Thursday, Sept. 19, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Where : Foothills Recreation and Aquatic Center, 5600 W. Union Hills Drive, Glendale What : Members of ADOT’s project team will present an overview of the project, including what drivers and nearby residents can expect during construction.

In addition to adding a lane in each direction along 6 miles of Loop 101, the project to improve traffic flow also will add a third southbound left turn lane on 75th Avenue for traffic entering the eastbound freeway. Crews will widen several bridges, reconstruct on- and off-ramps, resurface the freeway’s pavement and improve the ramp connecting westbound Loop 101 to northbound I-17.

Drivers should plan to allow extra travel time and use alternate routes as needed while the project is underway. Improvement work will require lane restrictions and full freeway closures, including weekend closures.

Over the course of the project, individual on- or off-ramps will be closed for approximately 60 days while crews rebuild them to fit with the wider freeway. The project team will make accommodations to maintain access to businesses and residences.

If you can’t attend the Sept. 19 meeting, ADOT’s presentation will be posted to the project website.

For more information please visit azdot.gov/loop101-75th-I-17.

ADOT is hosting the Loop 101 project meeting in partnership with the cities of Glendale and Phoenix and the Maricopa Association of Governments, which serves as the metropolitan planning organization for the greater Phoenix region.