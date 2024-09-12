Middleton Advisory Group Partners with RBI

Industry consultancy will use RBI Playbooks to enhance client results.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Redefining Business Intelligence (RBI), a data science company that uses AI and experienced business analysts to pull actionable insights from very large data sets, announced today a new partnership with Middleton Advisory Group, LLC (MAG) that will see the consultancy use RBI Playbooks to enhance the results its advisors deliver clients.

Middleton is the first mortgage industry consultancy to embrace the concept of engaging an outsourced data science department.

“What RBI brings will allow our advisors to offer our clients actionable insight they can use to build stronger mortgage origination businesses,” said Brian Boyles, National Sales Manager for Middleton Advisory Group. “Lenders should be leveraging RBI Playbooks to understand the impacts their loan officers are having on the market, especially the top 25% they want to retain. With one out of three mortgage professionals leaving their existing jobs every year, this strategic investment makes sense for lenders in today’s environment.”

MAG is a national recruiting and strategic consulting firm providing collaborative and specialized advisory services to 65% of the top 25 mortgage lenders, as well as regional banks and independents across the country.

RBI business analysts leverage sophisticated AI-powered research techniques to generate detailed reports and action plans called Playbooks that its clients use to win more business, be more effective in their work, and demonstrate their ROI. Together, the firms hope to help the industry’s leading lenders reach their highest goals.

“We have redefined business intelligence, and now the consultants at MAG will take it out into the market and use it to guide their clients to success,” said Laura Lasher, Co-Founder of RBI. “This is exactly what we were hoping would happen. With Brian and his team leading the charge at MAG and our fantastic team of analysts delivering the insights required to achieve their goals, we think this partnership will offer outstanding results to MAG lender clients.”

Coaches and consultants who work with RBI go into sales presentations with more data and better plans, setting them apart from their competition. Once they secure new clients, they can purchase additional Playbooks that provide additional data and insights. Finally, they can use RBI reports to demonstrate client improvement and goal achievement.

About Middleton Advisory Group LLC

Middleton Advisory Group LLC is a national talent acquisition and strategic consulting firm providing collaborative and specialized advisory services which are tailored to each client's specific needs. Whether recruiting top A-level talent, developing leadership and staff or seeking new business development strategies, MAG is equipped to assist organizations reach their specific goals in a myriad of ways. For more information, visit https://www.middletonadvisorygroup.com.

About the RBI

Redefining Business Intelligence (RBI) was founded in 2023 to help marketing teams, coaches, and consultants use AI tools to quickly gather and analyze very large data sets so they can win more business, be more effective in their work, and demonstrate their ROI. RBI business analysts accomplish this with sophisticated AI-powered research techniques resulting in detailed reports and action plans, acting as the client’s data science department. The company is currently working to support three national coaching networks. To find out more, visit the company at www.rbiplaybook.com.

