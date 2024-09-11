Learn about wild edibles at Oct. 5 MDC program at Wah'Kon-Tah Prairie

Body

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. – Wild edibles consist of much more than morel mushrooms. In addition to providing habitat for wildlife, the native grasslands that once stretched across much of western Missouri provided food for Native American and pioneer meals.

People can learn about how native plants were used for food, rope, and in a variety of ways on Oct. 5 at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Wild Edibles: Tastes and Sights of Fall.” This free program will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Wah’Kon-Tah Prairie, which is located in Cedar and St. Clair counties. (The address of Wah’Kon-Tah is 3860 East 02 Road, El Dorado Springs.) People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/201187

In the fall, many prairies transform into a sea of gold as goldenrod and other fall blooming native plants dominate the landscape. These plants attract monarch butterflies, which stop through for nectar on their long journey south, as well as other native pollinators.

At this program, MDC Conservation Educator Ginger Miller will discuss how native grassland plants were traditionally used to provide sustainable food sources for Native Americans and early pioneers of this region. She will also discuss how the fibers of some plants were used to make cordage for ropes, baskets, and other fiber arts. Program participants will be able to try their skills at making cordage and will also be able to taste some delicious prairie plants.

Also at this program, MDC biologists will share tips on how to identify native plants that are found in our grasslands. Biologists will also have information on wildlife species that can be seen on a prairie. They will also discuss how some of the native plants found on Missouri’s prairies can add beauty and habitat value to your yard or to larger acreages with cost-share assistance. Participants in this program should bring a water bottle, snacks, sunscreen, hat, and appropriate footwear. They should also bring a camp chair or blanket to sit on for a portion of the program.

People can get information about this program and directions to the prairie by emailing Miller at Ginger.Miller@mdc.mo.gov.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.