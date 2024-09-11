New Drop-In Centre for Youth Opens in Prince Albert

CANADA, September 12 - Released on September 11, 2024

Youth in Prince Albert have access to a new drop-in centre thanks to a partnership between the Government of Saskatchewan, the Prince Albert Youth Advisory Team (YAT) and Prince Albert Outreach. The Ministry of Social Services is providing $135,000 this year, and over $196,000 in annualized funding going forward, to support the development and operation of the youth drop-in centre.

"I would like to extend my gratitude to the Prince Albert Youth Advisory Team and Prince Albert Outreach for their leadership in establishing this drop-in centre, which will provide support to young people as they transition into adulthood," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "The Government of Saskatchewan deeply values the voices of youth, recognizing them as experts in their own lived experiences. We appreciate the insights and guidance provided by our youth advisory teams in shaping services that empower and engage youth as they move forward from care."

An additional $500,000 in new funding was announced as part of the 2024-25 Provincial Budget to increase supports for youth transitioning from care across the province, to access housing, employment and educational opportunities. Prince Albert Outreach is providing this new service in Prince Albert while similar services are available for youth through partner organizations in Saskatoon and Regina.

The new youth-driven service, located in the Gateway Mall (471-1403 Central Avenue), provides a safe space for young people aged 12 and up. It offers improved access to a wide range of community social services, including cultural, educational, training and health programs.

"On behalf of the staff of PA Outreach Program Inc. and the Board of Directors, I want to thank the provincial government and Ministry of Social Services," PA Outreach Executive Director Bill Chow said. "Since 2002, our programming has been able to help the youth of Prince Albert and area. The opening of the Youth Drop-in Centre represents a continued commitment to make a difference for the youth of Prince Albert and area."

The youth advisory teams are part of the Ministry of Social Services' multi-year youth engagement initiative to provide connections to an array of services directly supporting youth as they transition from care and build their independence. Teams are located in Prince Albert, Saskatoon and Regina and are supported directly by the ministry in partnership with community organizations.

The Prince Albert Outreach Program is a community based inter-agency initiative whose mission is to provide a safe environment for the youth of Prince Albert. They encourage youth to make choices that improve their quality of life and help themselves reach their full potential.

