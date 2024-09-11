Rising Stars: Dana Cruz, California Judicial Council

Looking to integrate more legal work in his career, Cruz transitioned to his current position as a Government Affairs Attorney at the Judicial Council. His primary role is to advocate for the court system. He meets with legislators, staff, judges, and experts in the system to assess their thoughts on policies throughout the legislative process. The goal is to ensure that any passed bills are workable for the courts.

