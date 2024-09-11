Governor Abbott Appoints Arismendez To Texas Early Learning Council

TEXAS, September 11 - September 11, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Shruthi Arismendez, Ph.D. to the Texas Early Learning Council for a term to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Council utilizes its breadth of stakeholder representation to increase coordination and collaboration across state agencies and local program and service providers in order to improve the quality of and access to early childhood services across Texas.

Shruthi Arismendez, Ph.D. of Pflugerville is the director of the Maternal and Child Health Unit at the Department of State Health Services. She is a member of the Association of Maternal and Child and Health Programs and the American Public Health Association and a volunteer for the Food Bank of Central Texas. Arismendez received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Baylor University and a Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy from The University of Texas at San Antonio.