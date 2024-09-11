Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,384 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,939 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Baker To Family Practice Residency Advisory Committee

TEXAS, September 11 - September 11, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kendall Baker, D.D. to the Family Practice Residency Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on August 29, 2027. The Committee reviews applications for approval and funding of family practice residency training programs and related support programs for the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

Kendall Baker, D.D. of Houston is a senior pastor of the Christ Solid International Church. He is a member of the Gulf Coast Area Association of School Boards, Houston Ministers Against Crime, and the Houston Area Pastor Council. Baker received a Doctor of Divinity from Kingdom Builders Bible Seminary.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Baker To Family Practice Residency Advisory Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more