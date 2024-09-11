Governor Abbott Appoints Baker To Family Practice Residency Advisory Committee

TEXAS, September 11 - September 11, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kendall Baker, D.D. to the Family Practice Residency Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on August 29, 2027. The Committee reviews applications for approval and funding of family practice residency training programs and related support programs for the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

Kendall Baker, D.D. of Houston is a senior pastor of the Christ Solid International Church. He is a member of the Gulf Coast Area Association of School Boards, Houston Ministers Against Crime, and the Houston Area Pastor Council. Baker received a Doctor of Divinity from Kingdom Builders Bible Seminary.