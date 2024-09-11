Governor Abbott Appoints Four To School Land Board

TEXAS, September 11 - September 11, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed David Eyler and reappointed Marcella Burke, Gilbert “Gil” Burciaga, and James “Brad” Curlee to the School Land Board for terms set to expire on August 29, 2025. The Board manages the acquisition, sale, and mineral leasing of the lands that comprise the Permanent School Fund, which contributes billions of dollars each year to public education in Texas.

David Eyler of Midland is the owner and general partner of Milagro Resources, LP. He is a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and a member and former national president of the Society of Independent Professional Earth Scientists. Additionally, he is a former board member of the Sibley Nature Center, Permian Basin Petroleum Museum Pioneers, and the Midland Chapter of the FBI National Citizens Academy Alumni Association. Eyler received a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Miami University of Ohio.

Marcella Burke of Houston is the founder and managing partner of Burke Law Group PLLC, a full-service environmental boutique law firm. She previously managed nation-wide legal teams for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of the Interior in senior executive service, clerked on the Texas Supreme Court for Don Willett, and externed for four different state and federal appellate judges. She serves in leadership roles with the State Bar of Texas Environmental Division, Foundation for Natural Resources and Energy Law, and the Institute for Energy Law. She is a member of the University of St. Thomas in Houston Board of Trustees. Burke received a Bachelor of Arts from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center, as well as two fellowships in Constitutional Law from the Claremont Institute and the James Wilson Institute.

Gilbert “Gil” Burciaga of Austin is the co-founder and board member of ARM Energy, LLC. He is a board member of the TruCare Pregnancy Center in Austin and the Adaptive Sports Center in Crested Butte, CO. He has served as a gubernatorial appointee on the School Land Board since September 2015. Burciaga received a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University.

James “Brad” Curlee of Round Rock is the banking center president for Prosperity Bank. He is a commercial lender and is licensed with the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System. He is co-chair of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce Networking Luncheon, advisory director for the Central Texas Philharmonic Seeds of Strength, and a member of the Rotary Club of Georgetown. Curlee received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from The University of Texas at Austin.