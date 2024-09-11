Governor Abbott Commemorates First Responders At 2024 Star Of Texas Awards

TEXAS, September 11 - September 11, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today commemorated peace officers, firefighters, and first responders who demonstrated heroism and sacrifice in service to their communities and the entire state of Texas at the 2024 Star of Texas Awards in Austin. The Governor was joined for the ceremony in Austin by First Lady Cecilia Abbott.



“Today, we mark another anniversary of September 11, 2001,” said Governor Abbott. “It’s a day that no American will ever forget. To serve as a first responder is to answer a higher calling. It means putting yourself between danger and the people you serve. It requires extraordinary courage, dedication, and commitment to protect those in need. The Gospel of John reminds us that 'greater love hath no man than this, to lay one’s life for others'—that is what we honor today. Men and women who were injured in the line of duty, and men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice. To all the law enforcement officers, I cannot express enough the gratitude we have for all you do to keep your fellow Texans and our communities safe, and for the risks you take every single day.”



Governor Abbott and First Lady Abbott were joined at the Star of Texas Awards by Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge Sharon Keller, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, as well as elected officials, first responders, and their families.



Today’s ceremony honored and recognized 21 Texans for their remarkable courage and tremendous sacrifice in the line of duty, including some who gave their lives.



The 2024 recipients of the Star of Texas Awards are:

Firefighter Brady Weaver, Arlington Fire Department.

Officer Matthew J. Thorpe, Arlington Police Department.

Battalion Chief Travis Lee Maher, Austin Fire Department.

Sergeant Val Barnes, Austin Independent School District.

Senior Officer Anthony Dupree Martin, Austin Police Department.

Officer Ysidro Ramon Mendoza, Austin Police Department.

Detective Joseph Strother, Austin Police Department.

Officer Steven Robert Nothem II, Carrollton Police Department.

Officer Kyle Mathew Hicks, Corpus Christi Police Department.

Senior Officer Vicente Mathew Ortiz Jr., Corpus Christi Police Department.

Detective Edgar F. Morales, Dallas Police Department.

Officer Tyler Morris, Dallas Police Department.

Deputy David Walter Bosecker, Eastland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Joseph J. Villarreal, Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer David R. Lipsey Jr., Graham Police Department.

Deputy Armando Esqueda, Harris County Sherriff’s Office.

Senior Deputy Hugo Rodriguez, Hidalgo County Sherriff’s Office.

Sergeant Mauricio Valle, Houston Police Department.

Lieutenant Milton Gabriel Resendez, San Benito Police Department.

Firefighter Danny Keith Ireton, Stanton Volunteer Fire Department.

Deputy Brent Brown, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

Trooper Lyndon Johnson, Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officer Troy Costello, Woodville Police Department.



Established in 2003 under House Bill 1937, the Star of Texas Awards honors and commemorates individuals who made profound commitments while performing their duties as peace officers, firefighters, and emergency medical first responders. HB 1937 also designated September 11th of every year as Texas First Responders Day.

