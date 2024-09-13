FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES ROMANTIC HORROR-COMEDY “THE ZOMBIE WEDDING”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the romantic horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. The limited theatrical and VOD release date is today: Friday September 13, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the romantic horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. THE ZOMBIE WEDDING is based on hit interactive play “The Zombie Wedding” and is the first title to launch the ‘Weekly World News’ IP-driven studio slate of movie projects.

There will be a special Friday the 13th screening of THE ZOMBIE WEDDING in New York City at the rock club/lounge The Cutting Room. In addition to the digital VOD release date of September 13, 2024, THE ZOMBIE WEDDING will have a limited theatrical release starting September 13, 2024 in the following U.S. cities and theaters:

• Los Angeles (Laemmle, Glendale)

• Chicago (Emagine, Batavia 12)

• Atlanta (Independent, Tara Atlanta 4)

• Houston (Cinepolis, Woodlands 11)

• Denver (Harkins, Northfield 18)

THE ZOMBIE WEDDING tells the story of what happens when a young New Jersey couple decides to go through with their dream wedding – during the Zombie Apocalypse. Unfortunately, the bride is a human, and the groom is a zombie. Both families are fearful, but the humans’ behavior is downright beastly. When the Zombies become brain-deprived, the ceremony takes a turn for the weird. Weekly World News reporters cover this wild, wacky wedding – while trying to get out alive!

Written by Greg D’Alessandro, THE ZOMBIE WEDDING was directed by Micah Khan and produced by D’Alessandro, Joe Corcoran, Sue Wolf, Maria Capp and Jeff Mazzola. Executive Producers are Robert Dragotta, John Harris, John Fahy, J. Todd Harris, Jijo Reed, and Grace Lovret.

THE ZOMBIE WEDDING features a large ensemble cast that includes, Cheri Oteri (SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE), Seth Gilliam (THE WALKING DEAD), Heather Matarazzo (SCREAM, PRINCESS DIARIES), Kevin Chamberlin (JESSIE), Siobhan Fallon Hogan (MEN IN BLACK), Vincent Pastore (THE SOPRANOS), Ajay Naidu (OFFICE SPACE), Micky Dolenz of The Monkees, and featuring Deepti Menon and Donald Chang as the bride and groom.

“We are excited to be launching our first movie with Freestyle Digital Media, and with the enthusiastic support of the wonderful people of Vineland, NJ (and Bat Boy) we made a fun, family film that speaks to our times and the need to celebrate our differences as we embrace this crazy, beautiful world,” says filmmaker Greg D’Alessandro. “Our cast and crew of THE ZOMBIE WEDDING put in a great deal of heart, soul (and brains!) into this film. We can’t wait for all humans and zombies to enjoy the wedding of the apocalypse!”

