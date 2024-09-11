Working Visit of Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean to the French Republic, 9 to 11 September 2024

Senior Minister (SM) and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean visited Paris, France from 9 to 11 September 2024.



During the visit, SM Teo met French Minister of the Interior and Overseas Territories Gérald Darmanin. SM Teo and Minister Darmanin discussed security threats facing both countries and measures to address them, such as cooperation on counterterrorism and combatting religious extremism.



SM Teo also met Secretary-General of the Office of the President of the French Republic Alexis Kohler, Secretary-General of the General Secretariat for Defence and National Security Stéphane Bouillon and other senior French security officials. Both sides reaffirmed the longstanding bilateral cooperation between Singapore and France, and discussed opportunities to further deepen collaboration in areas like countering hybrid threats, energy and artificial intelligence, particularly as Singapore and France look to upgrade relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations in 2025. Both sides also exchanged views on international and regional developments.



SM Teo also spoke at the TotalEnergies Executive Campus in Chantilly on 10 September 2024. The Executive Campus is TotalEnergies’ annual global management retreat.



SM Teo will return to Singapore on 11 September 2024.



