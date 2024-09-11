Condolence Letters from Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan on Typhoon Yagi in Vietnam
Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong has written to Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan has written to Vietnam Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, to offer their condolences on the loss of lives caused by Typhoon Yagi in Vietnam.
The text of the letters is appended.
. . . . .
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
11 SEPTEMBER 2024
Letter from Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh
11 September 2024
His Excellency Pham Minh Chinh
Prime Minister
Socialist Republic of Vietnam
Dear Prime Minister Chinh,
I was deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of lives and devastation caused by Typhoon Yagi in many parts of northern Vietnam.
On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and my sincere sympathies to all those whose lives have been affected. As a fellow ASEAN Member State, Strategic Partner, and close friend of Vietnam, Singapore stands ready to support Vietnam during this difficult time.
Yours sincerely,
LAWRENCE WONG
. . . . .
Letter from Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Bui Thanh Son
11 September 2024
His Excellency Bui Thanh Son
Deputy Prime Minister
Minister of Foreign Affairs
Socialist Republic of Vietnam
Dear Deputy Prime Minister Son,
I am very sorry to hear of the serious impact of Typhoon Yagi, which has resulted in the tragic loss of lives and severe damage in northern Vietnam.
I extend my sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and wish for the speedy recovery of those who were injured. Please let me know if Singapore can be of any assistance in the relief efforts.
Yours sincerely,
DR VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN
