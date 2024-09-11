Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission and Japan Fair Trade Commission commemorate the 25th Anniversary of U.S.-Japan Competition Cooperation Agreement

Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Commissioner Reiko Aoki of the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) met yesterday in Washington, D.C., to mark the 25th anniversary of the signing of an agreement between the United States and Japan concerning cooperation on anticompetitive issues.

“The Japan Fair Trade Commission is one of our closest and most important international partners,” said Assistant Attorney General Kanter. “We are grateful to the JFTC for our long history of sharing best practices, discussing common challenges and working together on competition issues affecting both of our countries. We look forward to continuing our close relationship with the JFTC in the future.”

“I want to thank Commissioner Aoki and the Japan Fair Trade Commission for being here today to commemorate this historic agreement,” said FTC Commissioner Bedoya. “The cooperation between the United States and Japan on competition issues extends back to 1976, long before this agreement was signed, making it the U.S. antitrust agencies’ longest-running bilateral consultation with any foreign competition agency. Our long and productive relationship reflects a mutual commitment to foster and enhance competition cooperation to the benefit of both countries, and the United States is grateful for this continuing relationship.”

“Challenges to competitive markets, domestically and globally, have evolved since the agreement was signed, the first such agreement for JFTC,” said JFTC Commissioner Aoki. “The evolution of technologies and markets is proof of our successful cooperation in maintaining well-functioning markets. I would like to thank Assistant Attorney General Kanter and Commissioner Bedoya for this opportunity to celebrate our success and confirm our commitment for the next quarter century and beyond.”

Under the 1999 competition cooperation agreement, the Justice Department, FTC and JFTC committed to notify each other of enforcement activities that may affect the other’s important interests and render assistance in enforcement activities where possible in order to contribute to the effective enforcement of the competition laws of each country.