Public Engagement Meeting - US 2 and Airport Drive/County Road 5 intersection near Grand Forks

About the Project

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will host a public engagement meeting to discuss proposed improvements to US Highway 2 and Airport Drive/County Road 5 intersection west of Grand Forks. Multiple alternatives will be presented for intersection improvement consideration.

Meeting Information

When: Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 5-7 p.m. CDT Formal presentation at 5:30 p.m. CDT

Where: Hilton Garden Inn, 4301 James Ray Dr., Grand Forks, ND 58203

Ways to Submit a Comment

Email ajderman@nd.gov address with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24422” in the subject line.

Mail your comments to the address listed below and include “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24422” in the letter heading.

All comment must be postmarked or emailed by Oct. 9, 2024. Please complete the Title VI survey.

Contact

Aaron Derman

NDDOT Design Division

608 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505

ajderman@nd.gov

Related Resources

Information for Highway Projects

Traffic Movement Alternatives:

Special Accommodation

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

