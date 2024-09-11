WTT Champions Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group – third day finished

MACAU, September 11 - WTT Champions Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, continued today (11 September) at the Macao East Asian Games Dome.

The round-of-32 matches concluded during the first session today, with China’s Lin Shidong and Xu Yingbin defeating Germany’s Benedikt Duda and Chinese Taipei’s Chuang Chih-Yuan in the men’s singles. Brazil’s Bruna Takahashi and Japan’s Miyuu Kihara grabbed the remaining spots of the women’s singles last 16 after overcoming Australia’s Yangzi Liu and India’s Manika Batra, respectively.

The round-of-16 matches started this evening with women’s second seed Wang Manyu from China scoring a straight-game victory (11-5, 11-4, 11-6) against Zhu Yuling of Macao, China. Top seed Sun Yingsha (China) also withstood early challenge from Kim Nayeong (Korea Republic) en route to a 3-0 win (11-9, 11-6, 11-7). Japan’s Miwa Harimoto also progressed after the fifth seed overcame France’s Prithika Pavade (11-6, 11-5, 11-2).

In the men’s single, China’s Liang Jingkun and France’s Simon Gauzy were involved in an epic showdown, with the former ultimately emerged victorious after five closely-fought games (11-6, 12-10, 8-11, 10-12, 12-10). Truls Moregard of Sweden, the Paris Olympic silver medallist in men’s singles, came back from losing the first game to win against England’s Liam Pitchford (3-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-9).

The results of 11 September are as follows:

Event Players Result Men’s singles LIN Shidong (China) vs Benedikt DUDA (Germany) 3-0 XU Yingbin (China) vs CHUANG Chih-Yuan (Germany) 3-2 Simon GAUZY (France) vs LIANG Jingkun (China) 2-3 Truls MOREGARD (Sweden) vs Liam PITCHFORD (England) 3-1 Women’s singles Yangzi LIU (Australia) vs Bruna TAKAHASHI (Japan) 1-3 Miyuu KIHARA (Japan) vs Manika BATRA (India) 3-0 ZHU Yuling (Macao, China) vs WANG Manyu (China) 0-3 SUN Yingsha (Japan) vs KIM Nayeong (Korea Republic) 3-0 Prithika PAVADE (France) vs Miwa HARIMOTO (Japan) 0-3

The round-of-16 matches continues tomorrow (12 September) and are divided into two sessions, with the first starting at 12:30 p.m. and the second starting at 6:30 p.m. In the men’s singles, Wang Chuqin takes on Xu Yingbin in an all-China encounter, while compatriots Lin Gaoyuan and Lin Shidong will be up against Kao Cheng-Jui (Chinese Taipei) and Tomokazu Harimoto (Japan), respectively. Wang Yidi and Chen Xingtong will battle with Bruna Takahashi and Linda Bergstrom (Sweden) in the women’s singles.

Members of the public and tourists can buy the tickets via the Damai application and mini programme. The ‘MacauTicket.com’ website and mobile application and Kong Seng outlets in Macao only offer presale tickets, and immediate entry tickets are available at the ticket office on the ground floor of the East Asian Games Dome, which will open two hours before the first match on each day. The tickets are priced between MOP 300 and 1,200, depending on the seat section and match session. All ticket prices are in Macao Patacas or Renminbi, and same prices apply to both Macao Patacas and Hong Kong dollars. Each person can purchase a maximum of eight tickets per session, and the tickets are subject to availability on a first-come-first served basis.

Tickets holders are reminded that admission into the venue starts from one hour before the first match of the session commences. Online ticket holders may collect their tickets at the ticket office of the venue, which opens two hours before the first match of the day. Upon collection, ticket holders are required to present their receipt and the identity document registered for ticket purchase. If a representative is collecting the tickets on behalf of the ticket holder, they should present their own identity document, the receipt, a copy of the ticket holder’s identity document, and an authorization from the ticket holder.

Holders of a Macao Resident Identity Card can enjoy a 20% discount and holders of a full-time Macao Student Card or Disability Assessment Registration Card and Macao residents aged 65 or above can enjoy a 30% discount when purchasing standard tickets for matches held on 12 and 13 September at Kong Seng outlets in Macao or at the competition venue during the event period. Each person is limited to one discounted ticket per session subject to ticket availability.

Spectators can travel to the Macao East Asian Games Dome by public bus route no.50 and MT4, or by the Light Rapid Transit (LRT). The public transport services will operate at a higher frequency during the event period as necessary so as to address passenger demand.

Spectators who are driving to the venue may park at the available parking spaces at the Macao East Asian Games Dome during the competition period. During the matches from 13 to 15 September, roads near the Macao East Asian Games Dome will be used as a temporary public parking area for spectators driving to the venue. The parking spaces are subject to availability on a first-come-first-serve basis. Drivers are advised to take note of the signage and the instructions of the on-site personnel.

For more details, please visit the event’s website at wttmacao.sport.gov.mo or the World Table Tennis website at worldtabletennis.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat official account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.