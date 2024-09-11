The Neighborhood Hotel Grand Beach welcomes fall with a ‘Wellness in the Woods’ theme

Lake Michigan in the Fall Swing chair in the lobby at The Neighborhood Hotel Grand Beach, Michigan The front entry at The Neighborhood Hotel in Grand Beach, Michigan

The Neighborhood Hotel in Grand Beach, Michigan, is dedicated to creating spaces that nurture every traveler.

The Neighborhood Hotel in Grand Beach, Michigan, is dedicated to creating spaces that nurture every traveler.

NEW BUFFALO, MI, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As summer freedom fades into a crisp fall, people naturally want to gather close and reconnect. The Neighborhood Hotel Grand Beach has a strong retreat season planned that will run throughout October and November. The following are some of the featured retreats.October 4-6: Luna Wolf Retreats by Marney WolfLuna Wolf Women’s Retreat Company is taking over The Neighborhood Hotel Grand Beach for an epic Girl Scout Camp gone rogue experience. Weekend activities include:-Making new friends.-Pastry Workshop by Katie from Botanical Bakeshop.-Lounging by the pool-Yoga [Weather permitting, the group will walk to Lake Michigan for some Rise & Shine Yoga led by the fabulous Amy Parravno Drummond].-Eating peak season produce from Harbor Country.Explore/Hike the Warren Dunes, the Galien River, Golf/Tennis, Wineries/ Breweries, Restaurants/Shops.-Kayaking and swimming.-Making a fall wreath with Kalin of Sweetwater Floral.October 18-20: Inner Jasmine by Katya NayarSurrounded by beautiful fall colors, fresh air, and an easy walk to the Lake, Katya Nayar of InnerJasmine Yoga invites you to a memorable weekend retreat to celebrate nourishment.With the “8 Limbs of Yoga” being used as the perfect backdrop for practice and conversation, you will be in great company with others to discover and explore different yogic experiences that replenish the mind, body and soul!For three days and two nights, a mere 90-minute drive from the Chicago suburbs will transport you to the perfect place to replenish good energy, feel the connection to nature’s fall bounty, and harvest true nourishment for yourself and each other. Here, you’re surrounded with sounds of nature, the aromas of fresh coffee or hot chocolate, the taste of savory meals, and the warmth of bonfire gatherings. Celebrate this glorious season to its fullest!November 1-3: Tana Yoga by Amy DeAngelo (3rd Annual)Throughout the weekend, Yoga Instructor Dani Claggett will lead invigorating and grounding yoga classes, while Chef/Nutritional Coach Amy Mehlbaum will provide nourishing and delicious meals.November 8-10: Nurture in November - Stephanie Bersh Healing Studio (2nd Annual)This will be a lovely weekend retreat to disconnect from your busy life and reconnect with yourself. Come join us for a two night retreat that includes yoga, journaling, somatic practices, sound healing, daily walks in nature, and meditation. Experience Lake Michigan Sunsets, meet new friends, eat nourishing meals and leave feeling restored and renewed.This is a weekend to nurture and nourish all parts of you.Throughout the weekend, participants will:-Walk in nature or hike the paths that surround the property.-Morning and evening journaling prompts for reflection.-Morning and evening yoga practices that include morning grounding flow, gentle, restorative, and nidra.-Wellness workshop to help nourish and nurture yourself.-Sound bath to de-stress and restore.-Free time to explore the local small towns or stay at the hotel for a hike, journaling, or rest.-Release and Renewal Ceremony.“The Neighborhood Hotel team loves hosting corporate, family, and wellness retreats as they bring great energy and vibrance to our spaces,” says Jonathan Gordon, The Neighborhood Hotel. “We’re all about community and collaboration — what better way to celebrate that than with a retreat surrounded by nature in SW Michigan.”

