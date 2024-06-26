Summer Experiences at The Neighborhood Hotel

Summer at The Neighborhood Hotel

Embrace the season with friends, or your true love with a summer trip to Chicago and/or Southwest Michigan

Each Neighborhood Hotel location is situated near beauty, both natural and man-made. Within minutes, guests can experience delicious food, take in culture, or meander through the great outdoors!”
— NBHD Hotels
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Neighborhood Hotel locations [Grand Beach, MI, New Buffalo, MI & Chicago: Little Italy, Lincoln Park, and the West Loop coming 2025] are equipped with the amenities of a hotel with the warmth and convenience of one’s home. Each space is outfitted with thoughtful amenities, stocked kitchens [some with ovens and ranges and fun inclusions like Gibsons Seasoning Salt and, a well-curated selection of art and accessories, including Sferra linens, premium bath products, Metric Coffee w/ Moccamaster Brewers, yoga mats and more.

“Even if your home is minutes away from our hotels, there is something romantic and refreshing about being in a different space with your partner while having a vacation mindset. This inspired us to design the ideal, getaway weekend at each of our locations,” says Jonathan Gordon, Founder of The Neighborhood Hotel. Every Neighborhood Hotel location is situated near beauty, both natural and man-made. Delicious food, culture, and the great outdoors are easily accessible.

A “Love in Lincoln Park” staycation begins with a stroll around North Pond or along Lake Michigan [just a few blocks from the hotel]. Later, couples can enjoy a cocktail down the block at Bar Esme, followed by dinner at nearby Riccardo Trattoria. The evening ends with popcorn and a rom-com in the cozy hotel suite.

The Neighborhood Little Italy staycation begins with a stroll around Peanut Park [just a few blocks from the hotel] or through the neighborhood. “There is something enchanting about summer-in-the-city streets,” Gordon says. A delicious dinner can be found in S.K.Y.’s dim and beautiful space. Morning coffee [via the in-suite Moccamaster] and a luxurious, aromatic shower with Malin + Goetz bath products provide the ideal wake-up.

The term “nature is for lovers” inspired the The Neighborhood Hotel Grand Beach or New Buffalo’s romantic weekend. Here, guests can catch the sunrise or sunset at the beach a few minutes down the block. A hike through Warren Woods is another way for couples to take in the peaceful sounds of nature. River Saint Joe is a sustainable farm and brewery where patrons can sip a beer and enjoy the beauty of the late afternoon sun. Dinner is conveniently close - Brewster’s offers wood-fired pizza directly across the street from the New Buffalo hotel. The days in Michigan end around the camp fire [the hotel supplies the s’mores], while star gazing in the soothing, country air.

“The Neighborhood Hotel helps guests great memories,” Gordon says. “We want our patrons to feel like they are a local with seamless access to a space that feels intimate and warm every time.”

