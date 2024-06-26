Summer Experiences at The Neighborhood Hotel

About

Founded by travel enthusiasts who enjoy spaces that inspire comfort and fuel. We’re fans of transforming old buildings with cool history into well-outfitted apartment-style hotels that honor the old while representing the now. Our vibe is fresh + fun, with rooms that are stocked to support everyone from the homebody to the adventurer. We’ve created a well-equipped basecamp for the explorer and a sanctuary for the traveler who needs to recharge, reset, or just chill. Our spaces are simple + clean punctuated by accents that bring the right amount of pop. From the urban streets of Chicago to the wooded splendor of Michigan, we’ve got you.

The Neighborhood Hotel