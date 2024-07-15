Lasting Luxury at The Neighborhood Hotel
Most suites feature a lux living room with space to eat, work or play and along with a queen sleeper sofa, in addition to primary bedrooms.
At the hotel's four locations, luxury is more about quality and craftsmanship—how something feels and how it’s built have replaced the more superficial aspects.
The Neighborhood Hotel Little Italy opened in Jan 2024, and by June, it was ranked #5 out of 210 hotels on Tripadvisor. This ranking suggests that travelers are ready for our unique brand of luxury.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team behind The Neighborhood Hotel is dedicated to its own version of luxury. They want guests to feel good, both physically and mentally, which guides their approach to curating each suite. “Each hotel has a unique identity that defines the sum of the parts that create a luxurious feel for our guests. Our hotels are located in neighborhoods with a great vibe; we choose furniture and products for our suites that are functional and made with quality and care. The energy of our spaces is super important — they have to be filled with things that look good and feel great – lasting luxury is what it’s all about,” says Jonathan Gordon, Founder of The Neighborhood Hotel.
The Neighborhood Hotel locations [Grand Beach, MI, New Buffalo, MI & Chicago: Little Italy, Lincoln Park, and the West Loop coming 2025] are equipped with the amenities of a hotel plus the warmth and convenience of one’s home. “We hope the ideal balance between an apartment and hotel is felt,” says Gordon. Therefore, each suite is outfitted with thoughtful amenities and stocked kitchens [some with ovens and ranges and fun inclusions like Gibsons Chicago seasoning salt]. A recent guest commented in a Google review that “the NBHD team has anticipated our every need.”
From the very beginning, Gordon was focused on the hotel’s details. He wanted accent pieces – like art and accessories — to be chosen with intention and sentiment versus purely decorative. Shana Novak, the photographer behind The Heirloomist, skillfully transforms keepsakes and family heirlooms into modern art photographs. At The Neighborhood Hotel Grand Beach, The Heirloomist photographed a Chicago Tribune newspaper from 1963 announcing “Help! The Beatles Are Coming!” that was pulled from the floorboards of what is now the lobby. At The Neighborhood Hotel Lincoln Park, you’ll see more of Novak’s work, like a photo of old VHS tapes from movies set in Chicago throughout the 80’s and 90’s.
When it comes to defining luxury across the board, comfort seems to top every list. For this reason, Gordon wants the hotel’s beds to feel as comfortable — if not more — than your bed at home. Supremely soft Sferra linens top every mattress at each location. Gordon appreciates aligning with Sferra — they create lovely linens and have a strong sense of integrity/company moral. “We pride ourselves on the attention that we give to every thread, at every phase of its journey. From the beauty of our raw materials to the precise hand-crafting of our pieces by artisans that have stayed with our brand for more than 30 years, our quality never wavers because our care never falters,” says Michelle Klein, President and CEO of Sferra.
The Neighborhood Hotel Little Italy opened in January 2024 and by June, it was ranked #5 out of 210 hotels on Tripadvisor. This ranking suggests that travelers are ready for a specific brand of luxury, i.e. special touches that bring a sense of warmth and identity. Each Little Italy bed is topped with unique throw blankets designed by Emily Winter and The Weaving Mill team. The Weaving Mill is an artist-run industrial weaving studio in Chicago. In partnership with social services agency Envision Unlimited, The Weaving Mill provides textile education workshops for adults with developmental disabilities. A portion of all WM proceeds goes to funding these workshops.
The Neighborhood Hotel’s attention to detail also extends to caffeine. A self-proclaimed “coffee geek,” Gordon wants guests to wake up with a great cup of freshly brewed coffee enjoyed from your suite or on the property. Each suite has a deluxe, Moccamaster coffee maker and local grounds from Metric Coffee [in Chicago] and Fluid Coffee Roasters [based in Northwest Indiana]. Note: each hotel is located close to a Starbucks for creatures of habit.
Top-of-the-line bath products by Malin + Goetz and Dr. Bronner’s grace each bathroom, while divine Turkish bath towels are on hand for post-shower bliss.
“Our guests have seamless access to spaces that feel intimate and warm, whether in the hotel or in the community,” Gordon says. Beyond providing excellent, tangible objects, the hotel’s overarching goal is to create a special and memorable guest experience. “For someone to remember a great stay, the hotel’s job is to create the ideal blend of a space that’s aesthetically pleasing and physically comfortable with a sense of place,” says Gordon. “Everything from the sounds, smells, and recommended excursions — it’s all about the greater journey — every detail contributes to the experience.”
The Neighborhood Hotel was founded in 2020 by travel enthusiasts who enjoy spaces that inspire comfort and fuel. Each suite is well equipped for short and long-term stays (i.e., kitchens, laundry, etc.). The Neighborhood Hotel transforms old buildings with compelling history into well-outfitted apartment-style hotels that honor the old while representing the now. The vibe is fresh and fun, and the rooms are stocked to support everyone from the homebody to the adventurer. The hotels provide a basecamp for the explorer and a sanctuary for the traveler who needs to recharge, reset or chill. The suites are simple and clean, punctuated with accents that bring the right amount of pop. The Neighborhood Hotel has locations in Chicago: Lincoln Park, Little Italy, West Loop (2025 opening) and Southwest Michigan: New Buffalo and Grand Beach.
