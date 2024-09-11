TCEQ approves fines totaling $301,172

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $268,265 against 12 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two air quality, one industrial hazardous waste, three municipal wastewater discharge, one petroleum storage tank, two public water system, and one water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one air quality and one multi-media.

In addition, on Sept. 3, 2024, and Sept. 10, 2024, the executive director approved penalties totaling $32,907 against 13 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Sept. 25, 2024.