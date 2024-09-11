Basketball Training Systems, Inc. (“BTS”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Master License Agreement with Franchise India www.franchiseindia.com to support the growth of BTS in India.

We are pleased to announce that our master franchise partner, Franchise India, will be launching our BTS-India Website this month.

MO, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Release: September 11, 2024

Contact: Marge Barger

mbarger@basketballtrainingsystems.com



Basketball Training Systems, Inc. (BTS) advances its international expansion! We are pleased to announce that our master franchise partner, Franchise India, will launch our BTS-India Website this month. Stay tuned for our upcoming announcement of our first locations in India!

With its accelerating growth, BTS will seek institutional capital to join in building the platform both in the US and Internationally. Interested parties should contact Richard Campbell, CEO at rcampbell@basketballtrainingsystems.com.

BTS is a leading licensor of youth basketball systems, programs, and curriculum used to operate a successful year-round youth basketball training business.

If you love basketball and share our mission to empower kids in your community with positive instruction, join our growing family of committed entrepreneurs. The ability to help kids learn how to overcome challenges and become peak performers on and off the court gets our partners waking up excited to get the chance to do it again every day! Your Passion and Our Systems equals success!

TAKE THE NEXT STEP TO OWN AND OPERATE A SUCCESSFUL YOUTH BASKETBALL BUSINESS!

Don’t wait! Email us at learnmore@basketballtrainingsystems.com to set up a 15-minute introductory phone call with a member of the BTS team to discuss how you can get started today.

You can also learn more about BTS at www.basketballtrainingsystems.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

