13 yr NBA Veteran, Monta Ellis Announces Grand Opening of Ellis Elite Basketball Academy

COPPELL, TX, US, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- **Monta Ellis Announces Grand Opening of Ellis Elite Basketball Academy**
Date: May 18th, Location: 989 W Sandy Lake Road, Coppell, TX

13 yr NBA legend, Monta Ellis is excited to announce the Grand Opening of the Ellis Elite Basketball Academy on May 18, offering an opportunity for boys and girls in grades K-12 to participate in Skills & Drills experiences. Attendees can look forward to an exciting day filled with basketball activities, vendor booths, a ribbon cutting, and the Dallas Mavericks will be providing giveaways and surprises for participants on site.

The event schedule is as follows:

- **10:00 am – 11:00 am:** K-3rd Skills and Drills
- **11:15 am – 11:30 am:** Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
- **11:30 am – 12:30 pm:** 4th-8th Skills and Drills
- **12:30 pm – 1:30 pm:** Beat the Pros Skills Challenge/Autograph Signing
- **1:30 pm – 2:30 pm:** K-8th Skills and Drills
- **2:45 pm – 3:00 pm:** Stretch Station
- **3:00 pm – 4:00 pm:** High School Skills and Drills/Elevate Training Program.

To reserve a spot for this exclusive event, individuals can sign up at elliseliteba.com for free. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to experience a free session beforehand to get a taste of the elite training programs offered at Ellis Elite Basketball Academy.

Take advantage of this fantastic opportunity to learn from a PRO to improve your basketball skills, meet new friends, and potentially win exciting prizes.

For more information and to register for the event, visit elliseliteba.com.
Interviews will be available by Monta Ellis and staff

Juanika Ellis
Ellis Elite Basketball Academy
+1 469-518-6464
info@elliseliteba.com
