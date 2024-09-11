Basketball Training Systems, Inc. (BTS) continues its expansion

Basketball Training Systems

BTS is a leading licensor of youth basketball systems, programs, and curriculum used to operate a successful year-round youth basketball training business.

CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Marge Barger

mbarger@basketballtrainingsystems.com

Basketball Training Systems, Inc. (BTS) www.basketballtrainingsystems.com continues its expansion! We are proud to announce that:

• We will be opening 3 new locations in LA over the next 9 months;

• We recently announced that we have entered into a Master License Agreement with Franchise India to support the growth of BTS in India. Basketball is one of the fastest growing sports in India and our partner has deep experience growing a variety of franchises including bringing the first McDonald’s to India! With over 1,200 employees, Franchise India has the resources to address this market of 1.5 billion people.

• Our Omaha-based Licensee has identified a location where it will be constructing its facility which is expected to be open in early 2025;

• Our Atlanta-based licensee has entered into discussions to open its location in early 2025.

