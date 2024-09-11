Ransomware-Proof Air-Gapped and Immutable S3 Object High Availability Appliance for Veeam and Commvault

HA S3 object storage

StoneFly, Inc. announces the release the industry’s only disaggregated High Availability (HA) S3 object storage appliance

CASTRO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoneFly, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise storage, backup, and disaster recovery solutions, announces the release of the industry’s only disaggregated High Availability (HA) S3 object storage appliance.

This new configuration features built-in air-gapping and immutability, automated failover and failback, and advanced data services. It is specifically designed and tested to integrate seamlessly with leading enterprise backup software such as Veeam and Commvault.

Previously available in single, dual, and scale-out node configurations, StoneFly's S3 object storage appliances can now be deployed in a disaggregated HA architecture. This new configuration includes dual active/active controllers, an HA RAID expansion array, and optional EBODs for storage expansion, offering unparalleled flexibility, scalability, and reliability for large-scale enterprise storage infrastructures.

Integrated Ransomware Protection with Air-Gapped and Immutable S3 Storage

The new StoneFly S3 object HA storage appliance supports StoneFly's unique air-gapped and immutable S3 object storage capability. This feature allows system administrators to configure S3 object storage that is not only air-gapped—providing an isolated environment safe from network-borne threats—but also immutable, meaning data cannot be altered or deleted.

StoneFly is the only vendor with the expertise to deliver this highly secure, ransomware-proof feature in turnkey storage, HCI, backup and DR, and cloud solutions. With this advanced capability, StoneFly continues to push the envelope in data security by adding an additional layer of protection against cyber threats, ensuring the highest level of data security, integrity and availability.

Architecture of StoneFly High Availability S3 Object Storage Appliances

Enterprise Challenges: Security, High Availability, and Management Overhead

Enterprises today encounter several critical challenges when it comes to managing data storage, security, and availability:

1. Lack of High Availability: Most S3 object storage servers do not offer hardware redundancy and true high availability (HA), leading to potential data loss or downtime during hardware failures or maintenance.

2. Vulnerability to Ransomware and Cyber Threats: Without air-gapped and immutable storage on-premises, enterprises are exposed to ransomware attacks and data tampering, risking business continuity.

3. Limited Scalability and Flexibility: Most S3 storage servers often lack the ability to scale efficiently to accommodate growing data volumes requiring forklift upgrades.

4. Higher Management Overhead and Costs: The lack of automation for failover, failback, and data protection increases the need for manual intervention, driving up operational costs and effort.

5. Complex Installation and Configuration: Most enterprise S3 storage solutions require complex setup procedures, extensive configuration, and specialized skills, making deployment time-consuming and prone to errors.

How StoneFly’s New HA S3 Object Storage Appliance Solves These Challenges

StoneFly’s HA S3 Object Storage Appliance is designed to address these critical challenges, providing a comprehensive solution for modern enterprises:

1. High Availability and Reliability:

o Dual active/active controller architecture ensures continuous data availability.

o Automated failover and failback mechanisms prevent downtime and data loss during hardware failures.

2. Ransomware-Proof and Secure Storage:

o Unique air-gapped and immutable S3 object storage capability prevents unauthorized access and ensures data integrity.

o Provides robust ransomware protection by isolating backup copies from the primary network and making them immutable.

3. Scalability and Flexibility:

o Disaggregated architecture allows for the modular addition of performance and capacity using controllers, storage drives, and optional EBODs for storage expansion, enabling cost-effective performance and capacity scaling as data needs grow.

o Suitable for large-scale deployments, offering enterprises the flexibility to build a customized, scalable on-premises storage infrastructure.

4. Cost-Effective Solution:

o StoneFly S3 Object HA appliances offer a highly competitive per terabyte cost, allowing enterprises to scale storage economically by adding more drives, EBODs, or controllers as needed—eliminating the need for costly forklift upgrades.

5. Reduced Management Overhead:

o Simplifies management through automation of critical processes like failover, reducing the need for constant manual monitoring and intervention.

o Allows IT teams to focus on core projects by minimizing the complexity associated with data protection and recovery operations.

6. Enhanced Performance:

o Dual active/active controllers provide 2x performance compared to single-controller systems, ensuring faster data access and eliminating bottlenecks.

o High-speed networking options and optimized data pathways further enhance I/O performance, making the appliance ideal for environments requiring rapid data processing and retrieval.

Availability

The StoneFly high availability S3 object storage appliances are available. For details, visit StoneFly website or contact sales@stonefly.com.

