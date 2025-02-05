New Mini Appliance: Unified SAN, NAS, and S3 Object Air-Gapped and Immutable Storage

CASTRO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoneFly, Inc. (isci.com), a leader in enterprise storage, HCI, backup and disaster recovery (DR), cloud, and AI solutions, announces the launch of Stor365™, a compact and versatile mini appliance designed to deliver high performance unified SAN, NAS, and S3 object storage in a single platform.

Built with enterprise-grade NVMe for fast performance and expandable external SAS support, Stor365 combines powerful multi-core processors, scalable memory, and advanced ransomware protection, making it a fully integrated solution for secure and efficient data storage and management.

Stor365 offers businesses an all-in-one solution with air-gapped and immutable storage, ensuring unparalleled data security and resilience against cyber threats.

Stor365 Hardware: Enterprise Storage Performance in a Mini Appliance

Stor365 is built on enterprise-grade mini architecture designed to deliver reliability and performance:

• CPU: High-performance Intel 13th Gen processor with 14 cores and 20 threads.

• Memory: Dual Channel 8, 16, 32, 64, and 96GB memory.

• Network Connectivity: Multiple 10Gbps high-speed ports, including 10GbE and 25GbE, with optional 40GbE/100GbE configurations.

• Storage Media: NVMe SSDs for hot-tier, and SAS drives for cost-efficient cold storage.

• Capacity: Scalable from terabytes to petabytes with expansion units.

Key Features of Stor365™

Stor365 offers advanced capabilities for modern enterprise storage, including air-gapped and immutable S3 object storage, DISA STIGs compliant immutable file storage, immutable snapshots, volume deletion protection, multi-factor authentication, and a hardware-based encryption engine.

Additional features include variable block deduplication, thin provisioning, integrated anti-ransomware and malware scanning, and local RAID and erasure coding for multi-node USO systems.

The Stor365 platform is backed by StoneFly’s award-winning technology, recognized as a Top 5 Midmarket Block Storage, Top 5 Midmarket SDS S3 Object-Based Backup Target Storage, and Top 5 Midmarket SDS File-Based Backup Target Storage, cementing its position as a leader in enterprise storage solutions.



Availability

Stor365 is available as a single-node appliance and in scale-out configurations, starting at $1,495, allowing seamless expansion to meet growing data requirements. For more details, reach out to sales@stonefly.com.

About StoneFly, Inc.

StoneFly, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise-grade storage, hyperconverged, and backup and disaster recovery solutions. With over two decades of experience, StoneFly offers innovative, scalable, and reliable data management solutions that simplify enterprise workloads and provide seamless protection and accessibility for mission-critical data. Learn more at www.stonefly.com.

