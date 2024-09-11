PB5STAR UNVEILS EPIC TIKTOK CONTEST FOR COLLEGE PICKLEBALL TEAMS AT APP U.S. COLLEGIATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Contest offers registered teams a chance to win an entire team kit by showcasing creative TikTok videos featuring PB5star apparel

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PB5star, the trendsetting brand known for high-quality, stylish pickleball gear and for being the exclusive apparel partner of the APP U.S. Collegiate Championships, is thrilled to announce an exciting TikTok video contest for registered college pickleball club teams participating in the championship. This contest invites players to unleash their creativity and showcase their PB5star style on TikTok, with an exciting prize for the team with the most viewed video.

PB5star is calling on college pickleball teams to join the fun. Registered teams get 6 FREE hats from PB5star. Participating teams must create a captivating video featuring PB5star hats, ensuring at least one hat prominently displays the PB5star logo. Players must post their video on TikTok and tag the official PB5star account, @pb5star.official. The team with the most views will score a complete outfit for the entire team (up to 8 traveling players), including tops, bottoms, and socks.

Players can showcase their creativity by incorporating special effects, 3D animations, real-life moments, musical performances, dances, comedic scenes, inspiring stories, game highlights, and more. With PB5star's incredibly stylish gear, this is their chance to shine off and on the court.

Participating teams should visit the APP U.S. Collegiate Championships page to register for the Regionals, enter the contest, check the regional deadlines for contest entries, and confirm they are registered for a regional qualifier. The contest is a golden opportunity for college teams to showcase their team spirit and creativity while winning top-notch PB5star gear.

"We're incredibly excited to launch this TikTok contest and engage with the vibrant APP Collegiate pickleball community in such a fun and creative way,” said Angela Caltagirone, CDMO at PB5star. “At PB5star, we believe that style and performance go hand in hand, and we can't wait to see how these talented teams showcase their flair both on and off the court. This contest is all about celebrating the energy, creativity, and competitiveness that makes collegiate pickleball so special."

ARE THERE ANY ENTRY FEES OR ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS?

There is no entry fee for the contest, but eligibility is restricted to members of a college or university pickleball team that is registered to compete in an APP Collegiate Regional Qualifier.

WHAT IS INCLUDED IN THE GRAND PRIZE OUTFIT FROM PB5STAR?

The grand prize includes PB5star outfits for the entire team (up to 8 traveling players), which comprises PB5starl tops, bottoms, and socks. Our performance-driven apparel ensures that each player feels amazing and looks incredible, embodying the PB5star spirit of style and confidence.

WHAT MAKES PB5STAR'S PICKLEBALL APPAREL UNIQUE?

PB5star’s apparel combines style with functionality, using premium materials to create clothing that not only looks great but also supports peak athletic performance. PB5star’s gear is designed to help players feel confident and comfortable on the court.

ABOUT PB5STAR:

PB5star is a premier pickleball apparel company dedicated to providing high-quality, stylish, and performance-driven clothing for pickleball enthusiasts. Our mission is to help players feel amazing, look incredible, and play better than ever. By combining innovative design with premium materials, we create apparel that stands out on and off the court. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, PB5star offers gear that boosts your confidence and enhances your playing experience.

