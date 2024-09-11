Giulio Veglio’s Transformative Insights Grace the 2024 Manila International Book Fair

Leader and author launches inspirational books in partnership with The Reading Glass Books.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Giulio Veglio shares his literary works “ A Slap on the Back of the Head ,” “ Wearing the Armor in Faith ,” and “ Rhythm of Success ” at the upcoming Manila International Book Fair. The event on September 14, 2024 at Booth 2-80 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM in collaboration with The Reading Glass Books promises to be a compelling exploration of personal and professional development, inspired by Veglio’s distinguished career and philanthropic efforts.Veglio, whose career began with John Paul Mitchell Systems in 1984, has evolved from a visionary salon owner to a globally recognized educator and master stylist. His innovative contributions to customer service and leadership, bolstered by his Harvard Business School Executive MBA and certifications from the Maxwell Leadership organization, underscore his impact on the industry. Recognized with the 2023 Outstanding Leadership Award and the 2024 Visionary Award, Veglio’s influence extends far beyond professional circles, touching communities through philanthropic endeavors that raise over $25 million annually.At the Manila International Book Fair, Veglio will introduce his three titles. “A Slap on the Back of the Head” explores the subconscious influences shaping human behavior and societal norms, offering readers fresh insights into their daily interactions. “Wearing the Armor in Faith” shares the resilience and empowerment found in spiritual principles, guiding readers to face life’s challenges with unwavering confidence. “Rhythm of Success” is a vital resource for navigating the digital landscape, providing actionable strategies for personal and professional growth in an increasingly online world.Join The Reading Glass Books sharing Giulio Veglio’s wisdom and experience, inspiring audiences to uncover their potential and thrive in today’s dynamic environment.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

