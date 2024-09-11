OSCE seminar addresses reforms of penitentiary systems in Turkmenistan

Introduction of non-custodial sentences as an alternative to prison and widening possibilities for rehabilitation and parole were discussed at an OSCE-organized seminar that took place on 10 and 11 September 2024 in Ashgabat.

The seminar introduced participants to the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, known as Nelson Mandela Rules, and relevant standards and norms on the treatment of prisoners and alternatives to imprisonment.

“The Centre organized this seminar as part of its support in the implementation of international legal standards in the penitentiary system in line with the relevant provisions of the National Human Rights Action Plan of Turkmenistan for 2021-2025,” said Rune Castberg, Officer-in-Charge of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

International experts from Germany, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands shared probation service practices of their respective countries and presented the system of training and in-service training of the penitentiary staff. They focused on educational programmes on countering violent extremist ideology in penitentiary institutions, and programmes for training of psychologists and conducting sociological research.

A representative from the UNODC Programme Office in Kyrgyzstan highlighted the importance of regional co-operation on probation and reflected on the results of the International Probation Forum, held on 13 and 14 June 2024 in Bishkek.

The seminar also addressed trial monitoring and fair trial rights, and interaction between prosecution, defense lawyers, judges and the prison and probation service prison management.

The seminar brought together representatives of law-enforcement, legislative and judiciary bodies as well as the Office of the Ombudsperson and other relevant institutions and ministries.