The Sisters of the Valley Celebrate the Return of Their Hacked Facebook Business Page

"We didn't have to hire a hacker or make good on our reward offer to recover the page. What we did have to do was wait patiently for Facebook to act."
— Sister Kate
MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sisters of the Valley are pleased to announce the recovery of their Facebook business asset page, which was hacked and taken over on July 26th, 2024. After a long, anxious wait of 34 days, Facebook successfully returned the page to the Sisters on August 30th, 2024.

The page had suffered damage, including the loss of ten years of reviews and the page URL, but the Sisters were relieved to find that their loyal following remained intact.

The hacking incident posed a major challenge for the Sisters of the Valley, who rely heavily on social media for communicating with their global community and for their online sales. During the hacking period, they lost around 1,000 followers. However, within just a week of having their page back, their following grew by an astonishing 12,000 new followers, twelve times what was lost.

“We didn’t have to hire a hacker or make good on our reward offer to recover the page. What we did have to do was wait patiently for Facebook to act. Although our case remains open as we work to recover lost reviews and our original URL, we are thrilled to have regained access and to witness this rapid and tremendous growth,” said Sister Kate, founder of Sisters of the Valley.

The incident highlighted both the vulnerability of social media platforms and the resilience of their community. The Sisters have written a detailed account of the ordeal and their recovery process, which can be found in this article on their official website.

About Sisters of the Valley

The Sisters of the Valley are a group of self-declared ‘weed nuns’ dedicated to producing natural, plant-based medicines. Based in California, they grow their own cannabis, manufacture CBD and mushroom products, and are committed to promoting sustainable agriculture and supporting women in small business.

About

The Sisters work together on their small farm in Merced County, California, where they make all their products by hand, in a spiritual environment, and by the cycles of the moon. They are not affiliated with any one religion and are patterned after their Beguine ancestors, who were the first organized nurses in the castles of Europe and lived together, worked together and prayed together, independent of organized religion. Everything made by the Sisters is labeled by the cycle of the moon.

Hand-crafted Products by the Sisters of the Valley

