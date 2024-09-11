Board of Public Works Approves Western Maryland Property and Savage River Lodge Purchase to Expand Western Maryland State Park Amenities

September 11, 2024

The main lodge at Savage River Lodge in Garrett County. Credit: Sarah Milbourne/ Maryland DNR

News from the Office of Gov. Wes Moore

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore today presided over a meeting where the Board of Public Works approved the purchase of an exceptional 42-acre lodge property surrounded by Savage River State Forest in Garrett County. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources was approved to purchase the property—which also includes cabin and yurt facilities—and will expand overnight accommodations in an area, where amenities are in high demand.

“Bringing the Savage River Lodge property into public ownership will bolster Maryland’s leadership in conservation and provide better access to the great outdoors for all Marylanders,” said Gov. Moore. “This is an opportunity to invite more people to visit one of our state’s truly beautiful regions and protect this land for generations to come.”

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources received the board’s approval to acquire the Savage River property from Russell-Dreisbach LLC for a negotiated price of $8.7 million. The department anticipates taking ownership of the property and incorporating it as part of the New Germany State Park complex in late 2024 or early 2025. The sale price of the property falls between two independent appraisals that DNR solicited for the property.

“We’re always looking for new opportunities to expand access to scenic natural areas in Maryland for the enjoyment of residents and visitors,” said Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “Savage River Lodge and the surrounding property enables us to address the significant public demand for cabins, yurts, and camping locations in beautiful Mountain Maryland as well as acquire a property that is surrounded by existing state forest land. We are excited about this opportunity and look forward to preserving and continuing a legacy of magical moments at this picturesque location.”

The New Germany State Park team has extensive experience managing similar facilities and amenities, including historic full-service cabins; ski equipment rental; large rooms available for conferences; trail networks; a pool; nature programming and more. The department’s ownership of the lodge will also increase recreational opportunities for hiking, biking, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, and fishing, in addition to expanding public access to the hunting area in Savage River State Forest.

Under department management, the lodge property will offer family-friendly recreational amenities at affordable prices.

“This beautiful, forested property will complement and expand our western region outdoor recreation portfolio and increase the availability of overnight accommodations in an area where they are frequently in high demand,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Assistant Secretary for Land Resources Paul Peditto. “This purchase would also protect the property from any commercial development that would be inconsistent with DNR’s mission, expand public access to tremendous recreation opportunities, and make seamless boundaries of the expansive public land in that area.”

The department’s land acquisition strategy focuses on large, open space parcels and smaller parcels adjacent to existing public lands, often with infrastructure that can be incorporated into department use. Recent examples include the historic South Mountain Inn in Washington County; the former Artmor Plastics plant in Allegany County; and the former Bay Club golf course in Worcester County.

“Savage River Lodge is an important tourist destination that attracts visitors who contribute to our regional economy in many ways,” said Del. Jim Hinebaugh, who represents Garrett and Allegany counties. “The state’s purchase of this property and the Maryland Park Service’s plans to maintain it as a regional attraction will build on this property’s important contributions to western Maryland.”

The New Germany complex includes New Germany State Park, Dans Mountain State Park, Big Run State Park, and Casselman River Bridge State Park.

The purchase will be funded by Program Open Space-Stateside special funds, derived from a portion of the transfer tax, and dedicated specifically to the department’s purchase of land for public use. The department will also provide the county with a payment in lieu of taxes to compensate for removing a private property from the tax rolls.