Wyoming Army Guard’s Sheridan Vehicle Maintenance Shop Project Reaches Halfway Mark

Key officials recently conducted an interim project inspection walkthrough at the Sheridan Vehicle Maintenance Shop No. 1 for the Wyoming Army National Guard, marking a critical milestone as the construction project reaches 50 percent completion in Sheridan, Wyoming, on Aug. 14, 2024.

This inspection, a standard procedure when military construction projects hit the halfway mark, was led by Col. James Ezell, Wyoming Military Department construction and facilities management officer alongside Doug Shope, the military department state deputy director and the U.S. Property and Fiscal Office.

The walkthrough provided the CFMO team with a firsthand look at the project’s progress, ensuring that the contractor is executing the work according to the specified contract.

“This facility is not just a building; it represents our commitment to supporting the Wyoming Adjutant General’s vision for the Cowboy Guard and our 25-year-long construction plans for the state,” Ezell said.

The $15 million construction project, which broke ground on May 2, 2023, is a significant investment in the Wyoming Army Guard’s infrastructure. After an initial 30-day site preparation period, construction began, and as of Aug. 14, 2024, the facility is halfway to completion. The anticipated substantial completion date is March 31, 2025.

Once finished, the vehicle maintenance shop will support the 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment and the 960th Brigade Support Battalion units that are stationed in the northern part of the state. According to Ezell, this new facility is expected to enhance training and operational efficiency by centralizing key operations and eliminating previous communication challenges.

The new 31,550-square-foot maintenance shop will feature two general-purpose work bays, an inspection bay, a warm-up bay, a welding bay, a vehicle wash bay, administrative space, bulk petroleum, oils and lubricants storage, a controlled waste facility, a flammable materials facility and enclosed unheated storage. The facility will serve as a hub for joint training exercises, bringing together key elements of the range center and vehicle maintenance operations to enhance training value and coordination.

“Completion of the Sheridan vehicle maintenance shop will mark a major achievement in the ongoing efforts to enhance the responsiveness and capabilities of the Wyoming Army National Guard,” Ezell said.