Secretary Warner challenges Congress to protect states' rights and hold bad actors accountable to ensure voter confidence in the upcoming election

Washington, DC – WV Secretary of State Mac Warner was one of just six state chief election officials invited to testify before Congress regarding election security and voter confidence in the upcoming November 5 General Election

The public hearing titled "American Confidence in Elections: Looking Ahead to the 2024 General Election". was held on Wednesday, September 11, and was hosted by the Committee on House Administration. Secretary Warner's invitation to testify came from Committee Chairman and Wisconsin Congressman Bryan Steil.

Secretary Warner has been a leading critic of nefarious political activities during the 2020 Presidential Election and attempts to federalize state elections. He is also concerned about the knowledge or involvement of federal intelligence agencies in influence operations in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Secretary Warner testified before the Committee beginning at 9:30am on Wednesday, September 11. This is the third request by Congress for Secretary Warner to formally testify on election policy.

Secretary Warner is recognized as a national leader on election security. He is also a renowned advocate for the constitutional rights of state legislatures, not the federal government, to administer state elections. Secretary Warner is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and the WVU College of Law. He spent 23 years in the United States Army retiring at the rank of Lt. Colonel. He spent five additional years with the U.S. State Department in Afghanistan.

Listen to Secretary Warner's testimony and the entire hearing at this link.

Read Secretary Warner's written testimony at this link.