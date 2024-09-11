Nebraska Judicial Branch Finance Lends Expertise to National Association

Ralene Cheng, CGFM, MBA, MPA, Director of the Finance Division for the Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation, has been invited by the Association of Government Accountants (AGA) to contribute her expertise to a national initiative. From November 12-14, 2024, Cheng will join a select panel of subject matter experts in Alexandria, Virginia, to review and update the Certified Government Financial Manager (CGFM) exam questions and set a recommended passing score.

The CGFM certification, designated by AGA, is a highly respected credential for government financial professionals. This national workshop is part of the ongoing efforts to ensure the certification remains up-to-date with current industry standards. Cheng has previously been involved in writing CGFM guidelines, exam questions, and practice questions, making her a key contributor to this process.

As one of the largest professional associations in the nation, AGA is committed to maintaining the quality of its certification programs. The association will cover all expenses for this collaborative event, which follows Veterans Day. This event provides an essential opportunity for financial experts like Cheng to help shape the future of the CGFM certification.