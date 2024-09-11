MDC and Missouri Trappers Association to hold trapping clinic Oct. 5-6

Body

LA RUSSELL, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Trappers Association will hold a free two-day trapping seminar from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 5 and 6 a.m. to noon on Oct. 6 at the Robert E. Talbot Conservation Area in Lawrence County. Part of the class will consist of instruction and part will be hands-on practice.

People attending this workshop will have an opportunity to gain a fundamental knowledge of trapping. Topics covered will include learning about the types of traps used today, trap setting, regulations, skinning, and fur handling. The entire class will be taught outside so people should dress for the weather. Participants should gather at the Talbot Area shop, which is located at 7031 Highway 96.

The clinic is open to all ages, but preregistration is required because class size is limited to 50. Individuals can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/202614

They can also register and get directions to the event by contacting Lawrence County Conservation Agent Andy Barnes at 417-461-4586 or at Andrew.Barnes@mdc.mo.gov.

Trapping information can also be found at mdc.mo.gov.