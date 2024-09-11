MDC buying tree seed for select species in Northwest Missouri

Body

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Chillicothe office is currently purchasing seed from the public for a variety of tree and shrub species around Northwest Missouri.

Collected seeds can be brought to MDC’s Chillicothe office every Wednesday in October from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., except Wednesday, Oct. 23 when the office will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To make an appointment, call the office at 660-646-6122.

Walk-ins are also welcome after Sept. 11 (Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1-5 p.m.)

Seeds currently being accepted are below (prices are by the pound of fruit):

Mixed Hickory : $0.75

Shellbark Hickory : $0.90

Butternut : $3.00

Gray Dogwood : $5.00

Roughleaf Dogwood: $4.75

Redbud: $4.00 In pods only. Pods must be brown and have an average of three seeds per pod that are light brown and filled. Black seeds will not be accepted. Green seed pods will not be accepted.

Persimmon: $0.75 Persimmon fruit must be ripe – yellow, red or orange. No partially green fruit will be accepted.



Starting Sept. 25

Ohio Buckeye : $0.95 Will only be accepted without hulls

White Oak: $0.95

Post Oak: $1.50

Chinkapin Oak: $2.50

Starting Oct. 2

Northern Red Oak: $0.95

Swamp White Oak: $1.50

Bur Oak: $1.10

Pin Oak: $1.25

Starting Oct. 30

MDC reserves the right to stop buying seed once needs are met. Call the office at 660-646-6122 to confirm seed needs before collecting. The department also reserves the right to reject seed that is poor quality, is not mature or is mixed with refuse such as leaves and twigs.

A special use permit will be required to collect seeds on conservation areas. More information can be found online at https://mdc.mo.gov/permits/special-use-permits.

The Chillicothe office is located at 15368 LIV 2386 Chillicothe, MO 64601. For questions regarding tree species and how to check seed quality, or general inquiries regarding the seed buy, contact MDC Forester Samantha Anderson at samantha.anderson@mdc.mo.gov.