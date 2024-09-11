NEWS RELEASE: Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announces Robert Carroll as director of communications

NEWS RELEASE

Sept. 11, 2024

Contact:

Nic Naylor

Office of the Governor

(385) 602-9159, nnaylor@utah.gov

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announces Robert Carroll as director of communications

Today, Gov. Spencer Cox announced the appointment of Robert Carroll to serve as a senior advisor and his director of communications. Carroll joins the Cox administration as a tech industry veteran and a seasoned communicator who has dedicated his career to forging public-private partnerships. Most recently, Carroll served as the chief of staff for 47G, Utah’s aerospace and defense industry group.

Prior to his time with 47G, Carroll led an international operations team for Google focused on expanding internet access to underserved communities. Carroll also co-founded Altaport, a software platform used in urban and regional air mobility. Prior to his work at Altaport, Carroll led the development of partnerships between Oklo, a Silicon Valley nuclear energy company, and large public utilities.

“Bringing Rob onto the team will help us chart the next chapter for Utah,” said Gov. Cox. “Rob is a thoughtful and skilled communicator who understands the issues that matter most to people across the state. I’m confident he is the right person to execute our shared vision of connecting the Governor’s Office with all Utahns.”

Carroll holds a bachelor’s degree in management strategy from Brigham Young University’s Marriott School of Management, where he was the founder and editor-in-chief of the Marriott Student Review. Carroll also holds a master’s degree in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

“I am thrilled to join Gov. Cox as a member of his senior team and honored to serve the people of Utah,” Carrroll said. “I look forward to sharing Gov. Cox’s message with all Utahns, and working with our media partners, state agencies and legislators.”

Carroll will join the Cox administration on Monday, September 16. His photo is attached.

# # #

**Beginning Monday, Sept. 16, all media inquiries should be directed to Robert Carroll, (801.243.2290), official email forthcoming.**