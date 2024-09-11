Justice AV Solutions (JAVS) Unveils AI-Powered Control Dock Application

JAVS new Control Dock courtroom captioning application running on a tablet

Justice AV Solutions Unveils AI-powered Control Dock application with real-time captioning. A JAVS NextGen product, helping to make justice accessible to all.

JAVS Control Dock application with real-time captioning is a testament to our commitment to delivering NextGen innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of the courts.” — Brian Green, COO, JAVS

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justice AV Solutions (JAVS) , a leader in Next-Gen digital courtroom recording technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Control Dock application. This web-based platform revolutionizes courtroom management by offering real-time AI-powered captioning and comprehensive control over AV equipment from any location within the courthouse via a computer or tablet.Control Dock represents the latest advancement in JAVS’ suite of solutions, designed to streamline courtroom operations and enhance efficiency. With its intuitive interface, court personnel can effortlessly manage and monitor all audio and video components, ensuring seamless proceedings.Making Courtrooms Accessible for AllIn addition to its operational benefits, Control Dock’s real-time AI-powered captioning is a significant advancement for court accessibility. By providing live captions directly in the courtroom, Control Dock helps courts meet ADA compliance regulations and ensures equal access to court proceedings for everyone, regardless of their ability to hear.This commitment to inclusivity is a cornerstone of JAVS’ mission, and Control Dock represents a significant step forward in making justice accessible for all.Key features of the Control Dock application include:• Real-Time AI-Powered Captioning: Enhance accessibility and inclusivity by offering live captioning services powered by advanced AI technology, directly integrated into the courtroom environment• Web-Based Accessibility: Users can access the platform from any web-enabled device, eliminating the need for dedicated workstations and providing unparalleled flexibility and convenience.• Comprehensive AV Control: Exercise full command over JAVS equipment, including start/stop recording functions, lock/unlock of cameras, display multi-views, and mute/unmute microphones from any location within the courthouse.“Control Dock is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of the courts,” said Brian Green, Chief Operations Officer at Justice AV Solutions. “By providing real-time captioning and centralized control over the AV equipment in a courtroom, we continue to empower courtroom personnel and allow them to operate more efficiently and effectively.”Control Dock is exclusively compatible with JAVS equipment, ensuring optimal performance and integration. To learn more, visit https://www.javs.com/control-dock/ About Justice AV SolutionsJustice AV Solutions (JAVS) is a global leader in courtroom technology, with over 40 years of experience and over 10,000 installations across the United States and 17 countries. We specialize in cutting-edge audiovisual and digital recording solutions that enhance courtroom efficiency and accessibility. Our turnkey approach and steadfast commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction have made JAVS the trusted partner for courts and government agencies worldwide.Kevin Matthews, Director of Marketing, Justice AV Solutionskevin.matthews@javs.com / 502-489-5120

