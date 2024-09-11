Lane closures scheduled for Expressway project

BISMARCK, N.D. – Temporary lane closures are scheduled for Bismarck Expressway from South Washington and Expressway to McKenzie Drive in Mandan until mid-October.

The project includes construction of an overhead dynamic message sign, wrong way detection system and surveillance camera system.

Lane closures began Monday, September 9, and will continue as needed for construction activities. Lane closures east and immediately west of South Washington will be removed during the morning and early evening peak traffic hours.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone and minimum delays are expected.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.