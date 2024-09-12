Youredi Rebrands as Coneksion® – New Name, Same Commitment to Excellence in Data Connectivity Solutions

HELSINKI, FINLAND, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youredi, a leader in data connectivity and process integration solutions for logistics and the global supply chain, has rebranded to coneksion®. This change is intended to better reflect the company's broad range of data connectivity solutions and its commitment to excellence in delivering these solutions to customers.

For the past decade, the company has been at the forefront of data connectivity and business-critical process integration for carriers, logistics service providers, software companies, and shippers worldwide. However, the "EDI" in the former name often led to confusion, suggesting a sole focus on older standards like EDIFACT and ANSI X12, which was never the case. Most of the company's solutions are API-based or serve as bridges between EDI and API, leveraging proprietary, state-of-the-art iPaaS and modern technologies such as artificial intelligence to create faster and more efficient connections that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Coneksion® is now the official trading name of the company, effective immediately. This new identity aligns with the company’s mission and commitment to delivering exceptional integration solutions to the market. With this rebrand, businesses can continue to expect the same high level of innovation, support, and excellence that has always been associated with the company.

Coneksion will also continue to invest in advanced technologies and innovative solutions, ensuring that it adds value to businesses, either directly or through trusted partners. The company appreciates the ongoing support and partnership of its clients and looks forward to continuing to serve them under the new name.

Andrei Radchenko
coneksion®
talktous@coneksion.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Youredi Rebrands as Coneksion® – New Name, Same Commitment to Excellence in Data Connectivity Solutions

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Andrei Radchenko
coneksion®
Company/Organization
Youredi
Revontulenpuisto 2 C
Espoo, 02100
Finland
+358 20 7352084
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Youredi is the leading provider of fully managed data integration services and solutions for logistics and the global supply chain. Youredi enables customers to scale their business and automation needs through its unified, modern platform for API and EDI transactions. In addition to technology, Youredi understands your business needs. Youredi's solutions are versatile, secure, reliable, and available as a fully managed integration service. Youredi enables quick data connectivity and process integration between trading partners of any type. By integrating with ecosystems, carriers, shippers, consignees, and the systems they use, Youredi provides scale, speed, and agility for the global market. A seamless and timely flow of 100% accurate data provides organizations with the ability to analyze and optimize all their supply chain processes. Youredi has a global presence with offices in Finland, the Netherlands, and the United States.

More From This Author
Youredi Rebrands as Coneksion® – New Name, Same Commitment to Excellence in Data Connectivity Solutions
Neurored TMS&SCM Leverages Youredi’s Carrier Connectivity Service to Automate the Supply Chain Execution Messaging Cycle
Youredi Partners with inTEUtion Technologies to Provide Shipping Lines with a Fully Managed White-label B2C Portal
View All Stories From This Author