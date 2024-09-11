Balancing Calcium and Magnesium: A Vital Duo for Menopause Wellness

About

Gadot Biochemical Industries (GBI) is a leading GMP manufacturer of ingredients for the Nutraceutical, Industrial, Food, Beverage, and Pharmaceutical industries. We are committed to providing the highest quality products and supply reliability for our customers. Gadot has nearly 60 years of experience delivering high bioavailable products, including tailor-made solutions and soluble minerals. Our Portfolio includes but is not limited to:  Calcium: Citrate, Phosphate  Magnesium: Citrate, Phosphate, Gluconate, Bisglycinate  Zinc: Citrate, Phosphate, Gluconate  Potassium: Citrate  Sodium: Citrate  Specialties: Tailor-made solutions and Mineral Blends We are experts in mineral ingredients and solutions, get in touch with our team to learn more about our ingredients.

Experts in Mineral Ingredients