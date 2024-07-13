Magnesium Citrate Supports All Life Stages for Women: Gadot Leads Women’s Health Ingredient Development
There’s good reason for the rise in demand for magnesium. It is crucial for more than 300 biochemical reactions, including brain and nervous system function, cardiac health, and glucose metabolism.”HAIFA BAY, ISRAEL, July 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the women’s natural health product sector surges in interest and sales, Gadot Biochemical Industries (“GBI”) is ready to support product development for women in all life stages with magnesium citrate, announced Eva Criado, Gadot global marketing manager.
According to 2023 research from SPINS, women are buying products aimed at peri-menopause support, microbiome nourishment, and superfoods for optimal nutrition and beauty from within. Further, for the 52 weeks ending March 24, 2024, sales of hair-skin-nails products grew an astounding 74%, followed by products for PMS at 44%, weight loss by 32%, and mood support by 8%. “These data show that women are proactive in supporting their well-being, which means they will continue to welcome new products to their daily health routines,” says Criado.
Magnesium is the rock star of minerals, as sales attest. SPINS research shows that for the 52 weeks ending January 28, 2024, sales of magnesium grew by 69%, making it a top-selling mineral. “There’s good reason for the rise in demand for magnesium,” Criado stated. “It is crucial for more than 300 biochemical reactions, including brain function, muscle and nervous system function, cardiac health, and glucose metabolism.”
Magnesium: The Women’s Mineral
For women, supplementing with magnesium supports key areas of wellness concerns during various stages of life.
Childbearing Age: Women who are in their childbearing years and who are not yet ready to start a family tend to prioritize reducing premenstrual symptoms. Magnesium is shown to be lower in women enduring PMS, so supplementing with magnesium – especially combined with vitamin B6 – has been demonstrated to lower inflammation and decrease intensity of symptoms.
A common condition affecting up to 13% of women (according to WHO) is polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), which is associated with insulin resistance and systemic inflammation. Magnesium, alone or combined with vitamins E and B6, can improve insulin sensitivity and decrease inflammation.
Pregnancy: Pregnant women who have low levels of magnesium have a higher risk of pre-eclampsia, uterine hyperexcitability, and pre-term labor. Magnesium is found to dramatically reduce risk of these conditions by improving blood pressure regulation and reducing inflammation.
Menopause and Post-Menopause: Healthy women who are menopausal (time leading to the cessation of menopause and several years thereafter) endure a host of annoying symptoms such as hot flashes (vasomotor symptoms), impaired sleep and mood swings. A NHANES analysis found that there is an inverse association between magnesium intake and risk of depression2. Additionally, recent research suggested a role of magnesium supplementation in reducing the duration and intensity of menopausal symptoms.
Menopausal women are at risk of losing bone density as they age. Magnesium is essential for maintaining bone density and preserving bone integrity as they age because it supports vitamin D metabolism, which is crucial for calcium absorption and bone health.
During post-menopause, women are at higher risk of cardiovascular disease. Magnesium is known to regulate blood pressure, reducing potential onset of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases.
Why Magnesium Citrate
Gadot’s magnesium citrate is one of the most versatile forms of this essential mineral and lends itself to a variety of foods and beverages, including dairy alternatives, dairy, and confectionery. It is offered in several grades for use in turbid and clear beverages, gummies, tablets, capsules, dry mixes and effervescent tablets, as well as milk/milk analogues. Gadot’s magnesium citrate is food-grade, Non-GMO Project Verified, Halal and Kosher certified.
“Multiple studies have shown that magnesium protects women’s health largely through its abilities to lower systemic inflammation and oxidative stress, which are commonly occurring in PMS, PCOS, and menopause1,” Criado commented. “Magnesium is an effective nutrient for supporting women's health across different life stages, contributing to improved health and well-being.”
