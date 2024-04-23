Gummy Magnesium Formulas Just Got Better With Gadot’s New Magnesium Bisglycinate
Gadot succeeded in solving the sandy taste in magnesium bisglycinate gummies.
Gadot Biochemical Industries has crafted a specific magnesium bisglycinate that is easy to incorporate into funcional gummies and does not give a sandy mouthfeel like other magnesium ingredients”HAIFA BAY, ISRAEL, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With magnesium popularity on the rise and the strong demand for gummy formulas, Gadot Biochemical Industries has crafted a specific magnesium bisglycinate that is easy to incorporate into funcional gummies and does not give a sandy mouthfeel like other magnesium ingredients, according to Michael Paikin, Gadot chief technologist.
A primary health and nutrition trend for 2024 as identified by IQVIA Consumer Health is proactive health management, and magnesium bisglycinate is the answer for several top health and wellness concerns. “Gadot’s development of magnesium bisglycinate was encouraged by consumers’ growing desire for products that support mental wellness, which includes relaxation, improved sleep and stress reduction, as well as post-exercise muscle recovery,” said Paikin.
Magnesium bisglycinate is specifically targeted for inclusion in gummy formulas for adults and children and can be easily blended with other magnesium forms such as citrate, which represents a growing trend in mineral nutraceutical development.
Mintel research states that shoppers are looking for fortified gummies containing vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. Another market report from Grand View Research also points to the global gummy market reaching approximately $5.48 billion this year. “Our launch of magnesium bisglycinate is timely, as Vitamin Shoppe has identified magnesium as a top five key trend in 2023,” Paikin commented. Vitamin Shoppe reported an astounding 59% growth in magnesium bisglycinate sales in the 12 months ending 2023.
“The superior actions of magnesium bisglcyinate over other magnesium forms such as oxide and carbonate provide higher value since magnesium bisglycinate is an organic form versus inorganic forms of minerals. Paikin stated. “It is gentle on the stomach even in gummy form and has no laxative effect. Bisglycinate also exhibits higher bioavailability and absorption.”
Gadot’s magnesium bisglycinate, which is calibrated to achieve desired mouthfeel and taste, is available to formulators in sugar-based and non-sugar-based forms in the correct grade specifically to formulate gummies. Gadot’s magnesium bisglycinate fulfills growing demand for gummy nutrition.
In addition to gummies, Gadot has a complete range of mg bisglycinate solutions for capsules, powders and RTD products.
