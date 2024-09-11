MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 9/11/2024

September 11, 2024

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 11, 2024

On 8/31/2024, TFC Eckrich responded to the Jag Laundromat, located at 21600 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed that Brandon Wayne Danchak, 39 of Lexington Park, MD had previously been issued a notice not to trespass. Danchak was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespass: Private Property x2.

On 9/9/2024, Tpr Stricker responded to Alton Lane, California, MD to conduct a welfare check of a driver who appeared to be asleep in the vehicle. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Stacy Lynn Moreland, 48 of Drayden, MD was driving while under the influence and was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Crack Cocaine. Moreland was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis. She was also issued numerous citations relating to driving under the influence.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 8/22/2024, Edwin Rowe Kline Jr, 19 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Posch

On 8/24/2024, Jade Kendra Mackall, 35 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman

On 8/24/2024, Paul Leo Herbert, 33 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Wheeler

On 8/24/2024, Thomas Alan Raley, 53 of Park Hall, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

On 8/25/2024, Sandra Mary Montgomery, 39 of La Plata, MD was arrested by TFC Baden

On 8/25/2024, Raynell Emma Thompson-Mcclellan, of 37 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman

On 8/31//2024, April Lavonne Jones, 41 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

On 9/1/2024, Daniesha Kamaria Winder, 25 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer

On 9/5/2024, Gary Michael Winters, 57 of Saint Inigoes, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich

On 9/9/2024, Stacy Lynn Moreland, 48 of Drayden, MD was arrested by Tpr Stricker

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 8/23/2024, Katia Lucero Polanco, 21 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 8/26/2024, Earl Gwendale Ferebee, 37 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for Violation of Probation: Driving/attempting to drive while impaired by alcohol, Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm

On 8/26/2024, Chaude Amore Chase, 32 of Mechanicsville, Md was arrested by TFC Pope for Fraud-Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution x3

On 8/29/2024, Travis A. Larson Belfield, 35 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich for FTA: Driving while impaired by alcohol

On 8/31//2024, Ronald Benjamin Fry, 39 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle

On 9/1/2024, Amy Leigh Burke, 38 of Chaptico, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 9/2/2024, Gregory Allen Tippett, 31 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Rosenblatt for Violation of a Protective Order

On 9/3/2023, Justin Phillip Nelson, 22 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann for Second Degree Assault

On 9/5/2024, Anthony Terrell West, 54 of Colonial Beach, VA was arrested by TFC Eckrich for FTA: Unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle

On 9/10/2024, Katia Lucero Polanco-Perez, 21 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Hughes for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

