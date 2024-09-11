MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 9/11/2024
Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol
Barrack “T” Leonardtown
23200 Leonard Hall Drive
Leonardtown, MD 20650
301-475-8955 Main
301-475-2948 Fax
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 11, 2024
On 8/31/2024, TFC Eckrich responded to the Jag Laundromat, located at 21600 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed that Brandon Wayne Danchak, 39 of Lexington Park, MD had previously been issued a notice not to trespass. Danchak was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespass: Private Property x2.
On 9/9/2024, Tpr Stricker responded to Alton Lane, California, MD to conduct a welfare check of a driver who appeared to be asleep in the vehicle. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Stacy Lynn Moreland, 48 of Drayden, MD was driving while under the influence and was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Crack Cocaine. Moreland was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis. She was also issued numerous citations relating to driving under the influence.
The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:
- On 8/22/2024, Edwin Rowe Kline Jr, 19 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Posch
- On 8/24/2024, Jade Kendra Mackall, 35 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman
- On 8/24/2024, Paul Leo Herbert, 33 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Wheeler
- On 8/24/2024, Thomas Alan Raley, 53 of Park Hall, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler
- On 8/25/2024, Sandra Mary Montgomery, 39 of La Plata, MD was arrested by TFC Baden
- On 8/25/2024, Raynell Emma Thompson-Mcclellan, of 37 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman
- On 8/31//2024, April Lavonne Jones, 41 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler
- On 9/1/2024, Daniesha Kamaria Winder, 25 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer
- On 9/5/2024, Gary Michael Winters, 57 of Saint Inigoes, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich
- On 9/9/2024, Stacy Lynn Moreland, 48 of Drayden, MD was arrested by Tpr Stricker
The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:
- On 8/23/2024, Katia Lucero Polanco, 21 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer for FTA: Driving without a required license
- On 8/26/2024, Earl Gwendale Ferebee, 37 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for Violation of Probation: Driving/attempting to drive while impaired by alcohol, Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm
- On 8/26/2024, Chaude Amore Chase, 32 of Mechanicsville, Md was arrested by TFC Pope for Fraud-Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution x3
- On 8/29/2024, Travis A. Larson Belfield, 35 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich for FTA: Driving while impaired by alcohol
- On 8/31//2024, Ronald Benjamin Fry, 39 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle
- On 9/1/2024, Amy Leigh Burke, 38 of Chaptico, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann for FTA: Driving without a required license
- On 9/2/2024, Gregory Allen Tippett, 31 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Rosenblatt for Violation of a Protective Order
- On 9/3/2023, Justin Phillip Nelson, 22 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann for Second Degree Assault
- On 9/5/2024, Anthony Terrell West, 54 of Colonial Beach, VA was arrested by TFC Eckrich for FTA: Unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle
- On 9/10/2024, Katia Lucero Polanco-Perez, 21 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Hughes for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.
Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov