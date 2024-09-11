AHVAP Logo

AHVAP Releases Organizational Position Statement on Experts in Healthcare Value Analysis

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals ( AHVAP ) is proud to announce the launch of its latest position statement, “Defining an Expert in Healthcare Value Analysis,” which outlines the key competencies, credentials, and standards that define true expertise in healthcare value analysis. This important document serves as a comprehensive guide for healthcare organizations seeking to make informed, cost-effective procurement decisions while balancing clinical excellence with financial stewardship.In today's increasingly complex healthcare landscape, the role of value analysis professionals is more critical than ever. These professionals are tasked with leading efforts to improve patient outcomes, enhance care quality, and reduce costs through evidence-based decision-making. However, with the growing demand for expertise in this field, it is crucial to distinguish between those who claim expertise and those who have truly earned it through experience, certification, and ongoing professional development.“We are thrilled to release this expanded position paper that provides clear guidance on what constitutes a true expert in healthcare value analysis,” said Dr. Hudson Garrett, Executive Director and Executive Vice President, of AHVAP. “This statement underscores the importance of clinical and financial acumen, cross-functional collaboration, and professional credentialing, ensuring that healthcare organizations can identify professionals who have the requisite knowledge and skills to navigate the complexities of healthcare procurement.”The position statement emphasizes the following core attributes of healthcare value analysis experts:Clinical and Operational Insight: True experts possess deep, practical experience in clinical settings and understand how medical products impact patient outcomes.Financial Acumen: Experts are proficient in evaluating the total cost of ownership, assessing financial impacts, and identifying opportunities for cost savings without compromising quality.Cross-Functional Collaboration: Value analysis professionals excel in working with diverse teams across clinical, operational, and financial departments to make informed decisions.Credentialing and Certification: The Certified Value Analysis Healthcare Professional (CVAHP) designation, awarded by the AHVAP Certification Center, is recognized as the gold standard in healthcare value analysis expertise.Commitment to Continuous Learning: True experts engage in lifelong professional development, ensuring that they remain up to date with evolving best practices and trends.This position statement provides essential guidance for healthcare organizations as they navigate the challenges of procuring medical products and services in an environment of increasing scrutiny and financial constraints. By adhering to the recommendations outlined in the document, organizations can ensure that their value analysis efforts are led by qualified professionals who prioritize both patient safety and cost-effectiveness.To view or download the full position statement, visit https://www.ahvap.org/position-statements For more information about AHVAP or the importance of value analysis in healthcare, please visit www.ahvap.org About AHVAPThe Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP) is a professional organization dedicated to advancing the field of healthcare value analysis. Through education, professional development and advancement, and networking, AHVAP supports value analysis professionals in their efforts to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care to patients and communities.

