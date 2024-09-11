Re: Lake Dunmore Rd - Leicester

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Lake Dunmore Rd is closed in the area of Fernville Rd. due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.





Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.



