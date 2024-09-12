13th Africa Cement Trade Summit Set for Nairobi on October 8-9 - Focuses on Decarbonization and Growth of Green Cement

13th Africa CemenTrade Summit

NAIROBI, KENYA, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 13th Africa Cement Trade Summit will take place on October 8-9, 2024, in Nairobi, Kenya, bringing together leading industry experts, policymakers, and corporate leaders to address the growing demand for low-carbon cement solutions across the African continent, green cement production and decarbonization efforts, emphasizing the importance of sustainable construction to meet the region's burgeoning infrastructure needs. This year's event is held with sponsorship & exhibition from industry leaders such as Fives FCB, Sika, InterCem, Christian Pfeiffer, Sinoma International, A³&Co., and CBI Ghana. These companies are at the forefront of cement production, technology innovation and are playing a pivotal role in advancing sustainable solutions for the industry.As Sub-Saharan Africa experiences rapid urbanization and industrial growth, the demand for cement and concrete is rising sharply. A report from On Field Investment Researchprojects a 77% increase in cement demand in the region between 2024 and 2030. This growth is driven by the expansion of key infrastructure projects like hydropower plants, oil refineries, port developments, and commercial construction. Kenya, Nigeria, and Egypt are at the forefront of this transformation.Decarbonizing the Cement Industry in AfricaAfrica’s cement industry is increasingly focusing on greener production processes. Cement manufacturers are investing in technologies that reduce CO2 emissions, shift towards alternative fuels , and utilize Supplementary Cementitious Materials (SCMs). However, supply chain challenges and the rising cost of SCMs are pushing producers to explore new alternatives like activated clay. These shifts are critical to ensuring Africa can meet its construction needs without compromising on environmental goals.Key Sessions and Industry InsightsThe 13th Africa Cement Trade Summit will offer in-depth discussions on the challenges and opportunities facing the cement industry in Africa. Check out topics below.- OPPORTUNITIES & CHALLENGES OF GROWING THE CEMENT BUSINESS IN EAST AFRICA*Dr. Narendra Raval (Guru), Founder & Chairman, Devki Group of Companies*Exploring the expansion opportunities for cement producers in East Africa amidst increasing urbanization and infrastructure demands.- SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION IN AFRICA: LESSONS & CHALLENGES*Mr. Mohit Kapoor, CEO, Bamburi Cement PLC*A comprehensive look at the obstacles and lessons learned from implementing sustainable construction practices in Africa.- BUILDING SUSTAINABLE FUTURES: NAVIGATING AFRICA'S CEMENT SECTOR TOWARD NEAR-ZERO EMISSIONS*Mr. Amr Nader, Co-Founder & CEO, A³&Co.Highlighting strategies for the cement industry to transition toward low-carbon production and decarbonization - POLICY MAKERS’ VIEW ON CLIMATE CHANGE, ADVANCING NET-ZERO GOALS, AND GREEN BUILDING MATERIALS*Panelists include Mr. Kennedy Matheka, Ministry of Lands, and Ms. Jane W. Maina-Chiira, Kenya Bureau of Standards*A high-level discussion on how government and industry can collaborate to advance the adoption of green building materials and meet net-zero goals.- ALTERNATIVE FUELS POTENTIAL AND UTILIZATION IN ETHIOPIAN CEMENT PLANTS*Mr. Axumawi Ebuy Teka, CEO, Panafrique Green Energy PLC*Exploring the use of alternative fuels in cement production, including how Ethiopia is leading the way in utilizing sustainable fuel sources.- INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS FOR CLINKER FACTOR REDUCTION IN CEMENT WITH SUPPLEMENTARY CEMENTITIOUS MATERIALS*Mr. Loic Pottier, Area Sales Manager Fives FCB*- SIKA’S SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS FOR THE CEMENT INDUSTRY*Mr. Nawaf Tourjman, EMEA Cement Additives Manager, Sika*Addressing the technological innovations that Sika is bringing to the market to drive sustainability in cement production.- SUPPLY CHAIN DECARBONIZATION - MANAGING SCOPE 3 EMISSIONS*Dr. Ibrahim MD Lawal, Head of Transport, Dangote Cement Limited Tanzania*- EMERGING SUPPLY CHAIN TRENDS, COST MANAGEMENT & LOGISTICS OPTIMIZATION*Silvester M. Kututa, Chairman & Co-Founder, Express Shipping & Logistics (EA) Ltd*- INDUSTRY 4 IIOT DIGITIZATION USING AI-ML TOOLS IN CEMENT PLANT*Amit Agarwal, Director - Middle East & Africa, AKXA TECH Pvt. Ltd / UAE office : Xcell International FZE*- ROLE OF THE TECHNICAL RESOURCE CENTRE FOR LIMESTONE CALCINED CLAY CEMENT (LC3) IN DECARBONIZATION OF CEMENT INDUSTRY IN SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA*Dr. Joseph Mwiti Marangu, Head of LC3-TRC Africa & Director, Institute of Cement & Concrete at Meru University of Science & Technology*- CIMAT’S ROAD TO NET-ZERO : CHALLENGES & OPPORTUNITIES*Mr. Malik Benbrahim, Head of Technical Services and Regional MD, Ciments de l'Atlas - CIMAT / CIMAF*- CEMENT MARKET OUTLOOK & EXPANSION IN GHANA*Mr. Peter Dickson, Quality Assurance and Process Manager, CBI Ghana Ltd*- LC3 CEMENT: SAVING CO2 WHILE SAVING COSTS*Mr. Laurent Grimmeissen, Managing Director, Cementis Gmbh*An introduction to LC3 cement, a breakthrough material that significantly reduces CO2 emissions while offering cost savings for producers.- PANEL DISCUSSION: FINANCING CEMENT PROJECTS IN SUB-SAHARA AFRICA*Panelists include Mr. Ayobambo Kunle-Salami, IFC South Africa; Ms. Sylvie Mahieu-Sorensen, African Development Bank; and Mrs. Franziska Hollmann, DEG*A crucial conversation on securing the financial resources needed to fund sustainable cement projects in Africa.Why Attend?The 13th Africa Cement Trade Summit provides a platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and collaboration among key stakeholders in the cement and construction industry. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the latest trends in cement production, decarbonization technology, sustainable building materials, and the future outlook for the cement market in Africa.Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of Africa’s premier cement industry event. Register today to secure your spot and stay at the forefront of innovation and growth in the African cement sector. Visit our website at https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=241022&pu=305910 for more information on how to register.For media inquiries or to request assistance to register, please contact: grace@cmtsp.com.sg

