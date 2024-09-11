Forthright Properties Celebrates Over a Decade of Excellence in Property Management and Development

Forthright Properties, a top residential developer in Manitoba, celebrates its 14th anniversary, offering modern homes to residents in Winnipeg.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forthright Properties, a leading provider of modern and above-average sized rental housing in Winnipeg, Manitoba, is proud to celebrate 14 years of delivering exceptional housing solutions to residents in Winnipeg and within a 60 km radius. Established in 2011, Forthright Properties has been dedicated to providing modern, affordable housing, ensuring every resident enjoys a clean, attractive, and safe place to call home.

"We are thrilled to reach this significant milestone in our company's history," said Ms. Sarah Taggar, Marketing Manager at Forthright Properties. "Our success is a testament to our commitment to delivering fresh, innovative, and functional designs in all of our suites. We take pride in our ability to meet the diverse needs of our residents and provide them with a place they can truly call home."

Forthright Properties' portfolio has grown rapidly over the years, showcasing their expertise in property management and development. The company's team of professionals, including property managers, leasing coordinators, and 24-hour maintenance staff, work tirelessly to ensure residents receive exceptional service and support.

One of the company's recent developments, 'The Edge,' exemplifies Forthright Properties' dedication to modern living. The suites feature open concept layouts, large kitchen islands with built-in dual sinks and dishwashers, full-size stainless steel kitchen appliances, spacious closets, in-suite laundry, and balconies. The building also offers air conditioning, individual ventilation systems with dehumidifiers, and above-ground and EV parking options and is right across the street from a developing Costco, ensuring convenience for its residents.

Forthright Properties differentiates itself through its commitment to:

• Modern and Functional Design: The company is renowned for its innovative, functional suite designs, featuring bright open concept layouts, spacious balconies, and in-suite laundry.

• Exceptional Resident Service: Forthright Properties prioritizes resident satisfaction. Their team of property managers, leasing coordinators, and 24-hour maintenance staff ensures a seamless and positive rental experience.

• Commitment to Value: Forthright Properties offers a variety of suite options to suit diverse budgets, making modern living accessible to a wider range of residents.

Residents have consistently praised Forthright Properties for their outstanding service and commitment to creating a welcoming community. David Thomas, a resident at 2096 De Vries, shared his experience: "I don't usually do reviews for anything but the people at my apartment are very friendly and professional. They are a standout rental agency that cares about quality. [...] It's relaxing, coming from work and never having to deal with apartment problems."

Nicholas Little-Brother, another satisfied resident, added: "I've spent 4 years in Winnipeg after moving into the city and this is by far The Best apartment company. [...] I have not gone one day without seeing a Forthright staff working on site. I have good tenants in my building. The apartment is in a nice neighborhood. I go on walks at any hour of the day even midnight."

As Forthright Properties enters its second decade, the company remains committed to its mission of providing modern, valuable housing solutions to residents in Winnipeg and the surrounding areas. With a focus on innovation, functionality, and exceptional service, Forthright Properties is poised for continued growth and success in the years to come.

For more information about Forthright Properties and their available suites, please visit their website at https://www.forthrightproperties.ca/ or call +1(204) 222-8582.

About Forthright Properties

Forthright Properties (https://www.forthrightproperties.ca/about-us), established in 2011 and headquartered in Navin, Manitoba, is a family-owned, professionally managed company dedicated to providing modern, affordable housing. With a rapidly growing portfolio of properties, Forthright is committed to delivering fresh, innovative, and functional design in all of its suites. The company serves residents in Winnipeg and within a 60 km radius, ensuring everyone has a clean, attractive, and safe place to call home.

• Forthright Properties was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Navin, Manitoba.

• The company serves residents in Winnipeg and within a 60 km radius, including small cities and towns.

• Forthright Properties' portfolio has grown rapidly over the years, showcasing their expertise in property management and development.

• The company's team consists of property managers, leasing coordinators, and 24-hour maintenance staff.

• For media inquiries, please contact Ms. Sarah Taggar, Marketing Manager at Forthright Properties.

