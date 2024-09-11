Deputy President Mashatile delivers keynote address at Ronnie Mamoepa Inaugural Annual Lecture, 13 Sept

Deputy President Mashatile to deliver a keynote address at the Ronnie Mamoepa Inaugural Annual Lecture

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Friday, 13 September 2024, deliver a keynote address at the Ronnie Mamoepa Inaugural Annual Lecture, scheduled to take place at Tshwane University of Technology, Pretoria Campus.

Hosted by the Ronnie Mamoepa Foundation, the Inaugural Annual Lecture is in honour of the legacy of Mr Ronnie Mamoepa, whose work in government communications helped shape the democratic narrative in South Africa.

Mr Mamoepa was one of the most esteemed struggle heroes, a defender of freedom and democracy, a respected figure in government communications, and a dedicated public servant.

In this regard, the Deputy President will deliver the keynote address under the theme: 30 Years of Democracy: Reflection and Citizen-Centered Government Communications. The theme underscores the importance of accountable communication between government and its citizens, in line with Mamoepa’s legacy.

The lecture aims to reflect on the progress made since the advent of democracy in 1994, emphasizing the ongoing need for citizen-focused communication and engagement between government and the people.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Date: Friday, 13 September 2024

Time: 10h00am

Venue: Tshwane University of Pretoria, Dinokeng Building, Prestige Auditorium, Pretoria

Members of the media wishing to cover the event are requested to send their full details to Ms Tshiamo Selomo on 066 118 1505.

Media enquiries: Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to Deputy President Mashatile on 066 195 8840