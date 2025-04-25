Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule: National G20 Education Indaba in Mpumalanga

Message of support from the Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr R Mhaule, MP

Honorable Premier of Mpumalanga, Mr Mandla Ndlovu

The Honorable MEC for Education in Mpumalanga, Ms Cathy Dlamini

HOD, Mrs Lucy Moyane

Provincial and National officials

Esteemed Colleagues, academics, educators, honorable guests, and stakeholders

It is a profound privilege to stand before you today at this landmark event. May I begin by commending the Mpumalanga Department of Education for being the first province to host the G20 Indaba. You are answering the President’s call to bring the G20 closer to the people—blazing the trail for others to follow. As the first of nine provincial indabas leading up to our National G20 Education Indaba in August 2025, your experiences will shape the path for the provinces that come after you.

This gathering takes place under the broad theme of South Africa’s G20 Presidency: "Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability." These values are the foundation on which we must build policies, strengthen institutions, and ensure equitable education access for all.

South Africa’s Leadership in the G20

As the only African nation in the G20, South Africa carries the weight of representation and responsibility. Our presidency is more than a privilege—it is a call to action to ensure that African perspectives and priorities are heard on the world stage. In 2025, we have the rare opportunity to shape global education policy, advancing solutions that impact not only G20 nations but the broader African continent.

At the core of our presidency lies the Education Working Group’s theme: “Education Professionals for Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability.”

It is fitting that we meet today—educators, policymakers, stakeholders—united by a common mission to strengthen education systems, empower professionals, and prioritize the learners who depend on our leadership.

Solidarity: Strength in Unity

Education is more than the transmission of knowledge—it is a force of unity that binds communities and nations. The strength of our education system is measured by our ability to work together, share expertise, and lift each other up. Solidarity means ensuring that teachers, learners, and institutions support one another, leveraging collective wisdom to ensure no learner is left behind.

As educators, we must move beyond isolated efforts and toward collaborative, inclusive partnerships that serve the next generation.

Equality: Education Without Barriers

Education must never be a privilege; it is a fundamental right. Gender, geography, and economic status must not dictate the quality of learning a child receives. We must bridge systemic gaps, dismantle barriers, and ensure that every learner—regardless of background—has access to quality education.

Through policy reforms, inclusive curricula, and targeted interventions, we must close disparities and cultivate a culture where education is truly equitable.

Sustainability: A Future Built on Knowledge

True progress is not only defined by economic growth but by sustainable knowledge systems that prepare future generations to lead wisely.

We must ask ourselves: Are we equipping our children to safeguard our planet? To think critically? To adapt to evolving technologies and labor markets?

A sustainable education system prioritizes environmental consciousness, digital literacy, and innovation, ensuring that learners emerge as problem-solvers and ethical leaders who drive lasting change.

In reviewing today’s Indaba agenda, I am encouraged by your selection of two critical topics:

Foundational Learning Education Professionals for a Changing World

Both subjects directly align with the G20 Education Working Group’s mission, addressing core challenges and strategic opportunities to improve learning outcomes for all. Let me share a few thoughts on these topics

The Importance of Foundational Learning

A strong foundation in literacy, numeracy, and critical thinking determines a child’s lifelong academic success and future contributions to society. The early years of education shape cognitive abilities, problem-solving skills, and social development, laying the groundwork for economic and national growth.

South Africa has made significant strides in foundational learning, yet challenges persist. We must align our approaches with global best practices while ensuring tailored interventions speak to the realities of our communities.

Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE): A Priority for the Future

Early Childhood Care and Education is critical to a child’s development. It provides the stimulation, nutrition, and support needed for holistic growth.

Our government is actively expanding access to ECCE, but its success depends on the collaborative efforts of educators, policymakers, and private sector partners. We must leverage technology and innovative methodologies to ensure every child receives the foundation they deserve.

The next priority that you will deliberate on is:

Education Professionals for a Changing World

We are all aware that the role of teachers is evolving rapidly. To prepare learners with 21st-century skills—digital literacy, creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking—our educators must be equally equipped with professional development opportunities.

Our teacher training initiatives must incorporate technology integration, innovative pedagogy, and competency-based learning, ensuring that educators remain empowered, adaptable, and prepared for the future.

Institutions must also invest in mentorship programmes, peer collaborations, and access to cutting-edge resources to support teachers in their evolving roles.

Our vision is clear: an education system that cultivates adaptability, innovation, and resilience among learners and educators alike.

A Call to Action

In concluding my message of support, may I say that, this Mpumalanga G20 Indaba is more than a provincial event—it is a starting point for transformative action that will ripple across our country.

Educators are more than instructors; they are catalysts for change. Solidarity fuels collective action. Equality builds a foundation of fairness. Sustainability secures the legacy of our efforts.

Let South Africa’s G20 presidency stand as a turning point—a moment when we shift from policy discussions to action, and from vision to impact.

The choices we make today will shape the future of education, not just in Mpumalanga, but across South Africa and beyond.

Let us commit to ensuring that education uplifts, empowers, and unites—because in investing in learning, we invest in humanity.

Best wishes for a stimulating and productive indaba.

Thank you.

