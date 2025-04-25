Minister Parks Tau extends deadline for public commentary period on Draft Transformation Fund Document until 28 May 2025

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), Mr Parks Tau, has extended the deadline for public comments on the Draft Transformation Fund Concept Document until 28 May 2025, from the original date of 7 May 2025.

The extension by 15 days is informed by a need to give members of the public more time to comment given the importance of the fund that has received a huge public interest. It will also give time to organisations and various structures to consult their members to provide inputs, views and comments that will strengthen the concept.

Members of the public are invited to submit written comments to any of the following addresses by 28 May 2025:

E-mail address: transformationfund@thedtic.gov.za

Or

Hand Deliver to the following address

the dtic Campus Block A

77 Meintjies Street Sunnyside Pretoria

Attention: Mr Aubrey Motiang

Enquiries: 0861113186

The concept document can be accessed on the link below.

https://www.thedtic.gov.za/wp-content/uploads/Draft-Transformation-Fund…- Document.pdf

Media enquiries:

Yamkela Fanisi – Ministerial Spokesperson Department of Trade, Industry and Competition

E-mail: YFanisi@thedtic.gov.za

Mobile: 076 034 6551

Bongani Lukhele – Director: Media Relations

Tel: (012) 394 1643

Mobile: 079 5083 457

WhatsApp: 074 2998 512

E-mail: BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates