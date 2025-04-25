Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi concludes inaugural Justice Forum

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has concluded the inaugural Justice Forum with a renewed commitment to strengthening South Africa’s justice system through decisive leadership, institutional reform, and improved service delivery.

The two-day Forum, held from 22 to 23 April 2025 at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, followed a nationwide series of visits by the Minister to courts and justice service points.

These visits were aimed at assessing frontline service delivery, engaging staff and stakeholders, and addressing operational bottlenecks.

The Justice Forum was convened as a direct response to the challenges identified on the ground, bringing together senior leadership from across the sector to develop coordinated and sustainable solutions.

The Forum was attended by Deputy Minister Andries Nel, the Director-General, executive management, provincial heads, and senior officials from the Master’s Offices and State Attorney’s Offices.

Minister Kubayi congratulated the organising team for delivering a successful inaugural Forum. She also commended delegates for their robust, solutions-oriented engagement, noting that the quality of discussions reflected a collective commitment to move the department forward.

Strategic planning and institutional alignment

The Justice Forum marked a critical step towards unified strategic planning and improved coordination across the department.

The meeting focused on overcoming persistent challenges and setting a path for long-term institutional reform.

Modernisation of the Master’s and State Attorney’s Offices

A central theme of the Forum was the modernisation of the Master’s and State Attorney’s Offices, which continue to experience systemic inefficiencies, including backlogs, outdated processes, and capacity shortfalls.

Minister Kubayi confirmed that comprehensive turnaround strategies will be implemented across the country, with a strong focus on digital transformation, leadership accountability, and service excellence.

Reform of the Guardian's Fund

The Forum acknowledged the need to restore public confidence in the Guardian’s Fund, which has been affected by cyber-related incidents in recent years. The meeting agreed on measures to strengthen security, improve oversight, and digitise operations to safeguard the integrity of the Fund.

Strengthening the State Attorney’s Offices and litigation management

A report presented at the Forum highlighted critical issues in the State Attorney’s Offices, including high staff turnover and escalating litigation costs.

In response, the Forum adopted a resolution to implement a centralised, streamlined organisational model supported by improved staffing structures, better use of technology, and tighter controls on the briefing of legal practitioners.

The meeting resolved that the Office of the Solicitor-General will be fully capacitated to ensure effective coordination of litigation on behalf of the State.

Infrastructure and security

Court infrastructure and security were also prioritised. The Forum endorsed a phased transfer of these functions to the Office of the Chief Justice, subject to further engagement with the Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure.

The integration of information and communications technology (ICT) and physical security systems was also highlighted as a key enabler of secure and fully functional courts.

Human capital and ethical leadership

The Forum resolved to reinforce a culture of ethical leadership and accountability across the department. It endorsed the centralisation of senior management appointments, updates to human resource policies, and the strengthening of provincial execution committees.

In alignment with national anti-corruption efforts, the Forum welcomed the introduction of lifestyle audits for senior managers, following a presentation by the Head of the Special Investigating Unit, Advocate Andy Mothibi.

In her closing remarks, Minister Kubayi called on provincial leadership to reprioritise spending towards high-impact service areas and reduce non-essential expenditure such as travel and accommodation.

“Our focus must be on getting the basics right. Functional systems, responsive leadership, and a collaborative approach are fundamental to restoring public confidence and delivering accessible, efficient justice services,” said Minister Kubayi.

The Forum concluded with a clear set of resolutions for the 2025/2026 financial year, laying a strong foundation for a justice system that is accessible, people-centred, and grounded in integrity.

